Climber dies and two in hospital after incident on Welsh coast

A climber has tragically died following an incident involving three individuals on the rugged Welsh coast.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene at St Govan’s Head in Pembrokeshire on Thursday afternoon. Two other climbers involved in the incident were taken to hospital with injuries.
Authorities stated the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the individual’s next of kin have been informed.
A police spokesperson added: "Dyfed-Powys Police were contacted by the ambulance service around 4.25pm, Thursday February 12, reporting concerns for the welfare of three individuals at St Govan’s Head, Pembrokeshire."
“Officers were deployed to the location alongside multiple other agencies.
“Two were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening. Sadly, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the alarm was first raised at about 4pm on Thursday.
Teams from Fishguard, St Govan’s and Tenby were sent, alongside an HM Coastguard helicopter, an Irish Coastguard helicopter, Wales Air Ambulance and an RNLI lifeboat from Angle.
Last year, a social media influencer with more than 10,000 followers died plunging 65ft when she lost her grip climbing a rocky mountain face in Snowdonia, North Wales.
An inquest heard that adventure-loving engineer Maria Eftimova, 28, was tackling the notorious Tryfan mountain when the accident happened.
Maria was climbing with friends and trying to get a handhold when she tumbled - and went into "freefall" down the mountain.
