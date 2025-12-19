Congestion warning as festive traffic set to peak on Friday with 24.4m car trips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This Christmas could be the busiest on record for UK roads, with traffic expected to peak on Friday and millions of cars expected on the UK’s roads.

The AA, which produced the estimate, said a continuing upward trend since the lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions could see the busiest Christmas on the roads on record.

A survey of more than 10,000 AA members found 72 per cent said they planned to travel that day – equating to around 24.4 million cars hitting the road.

Most drivers said they will stay local, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying they will embark on a car journey of up to 50 miles.

Only 5 per cent said they would drive for 51 to 100 miles, and 2 per cent plan to exceed 100 miles.

The AA said the results indicate there will likely be congestion around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges

The poll also suggested that visiting family and friends is the main reason for car travel in the festive period, followed by shopping and work.

The AA said the results indicate there will likely be congestion around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges.

Some of the locations believed to be at high risk for jams include:

The M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow

The M60 near the Trafford Centre, Greater Manchester

The M5/M6 interchange near Birmingham

The M25 near Heathrow airport, west London

The M25 near Bluewater, Kent

The M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

Shaun Jones from the AA advised drivers to plan ahead, check their route, and allow extra time.

“We know drivers will be heading out for all sorts of festive fun — from pantomimes and Christmas markets to family visits and scenic walk,” he said.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, check their route, and allow extra time

“But with so many sleighs on the tarmac, patience will be your best present this year. Pack essentials, keep your tank or EV charge topped up, and don’t let congestion steal your Christmas sparkle. If you’re leaving your car parked over the festive period, start it for a few minutes every couple of days to ensure it’s ready for January.”

He added that those travelling in Hampshire should think about alternative routes due to the M27 closure.

Meanwhile, mapping and location technology company TomTom issued a warning over “severe” traffic on Saturday, when many people will embark on last-minute shopping trips or getaways to loved ones.

Its analysis of the Saturday before Christmas Day last year found Edinburgh was the UK’s most congested city, with journeys taking an average of 50.1 per cent longer compared with free-flowing traffic. The Scottish capital had a sustained period of jams between noon and 4pm.

London was the second most congested city, with journeys of 10km (6.2 miles) taking more than 40 minutes in the early evening. Manchester was in third place, followed by Birmingham and Sheffield.

The poll also suggested that visiting family and friends is the main reason for car travel in the festive period, followed by shopping and work

The RAC forecasts that a total of 37.5 million leisure trips by car are planned between Wednesday and Christmas Eve.

That is the most in the week before Christmas Day since the company began recording the data in 2013.

Christmas Eve is expected to be the busiest day for leisure trips over the festive period, with 4.2 million of those journeys.

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Nick Mullender said: “With record numbers predicted to be taking to the roads this Christmas, journeys have the potential to be ‘Grinch-worthy’ without some careful planning.

“The week before Christmas is one of the few times of year when most of the UK hits the road simultaneously, with 2025 looking to be the busiest getaway period since our records began.”

Meanwhile, The Independent has calculated that Saturday 20 and Monday 22 December will be the busiest days on the railways before Christmas.

The Independent has calculated that Saturday 20 and Monday 22 December will be the busiest days on the railways before Christmas

While individual lines are likely to vary – especially after Christmas when widespread Network Rail engineering work kicks in – passengers are more or less guaranteed an uncrowded trip on 24 and 31 December, as well as on New Year’s Day.

Trainline data from the past two years indicates the overall busiest hour for sheer number of passengers is 10 to 11am on the Saturday before Christmas. The three busiest routes are all to and from London Euston – serving Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Milton Keynes Central.

The optimum day to travel before Christmas in order to avoid crowding is Wednesday 24 December. Be warned, though, that services wind down early: the last London-Edinburgh train leaves at 4.30pm on Christmas Eve, while the final Newcastle–Birmingham departure is at 5.40pm.

No trains run in the UK on Christmas Day, and very few on Boxing Day.