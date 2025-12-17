Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures are set to drop next week bringing overnight frost and the potential for snow, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with weather warnings in force amid potential travel disruption and flooding.

More settled but colder conditions are expected to arrive next week, with temperatures closer to average for the time of year and the potential for wintry showers in places, the forecaster said.

Tom Crabtree, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “High pressure is expected to build into next week, bringing drier and less mild conditions for the Christmas period.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010 ( PA Wire )

“Although temperatures will drop, they are not plummeting. Overnight frosts are likely, and some mist and fog is possible in places, but significant cold weather looks less probable.

“Falling temperatures do bring the potential for some wintry showers in the east but it is too early to discern details for any particular day over the Christmas period.”

This week’s high temperatures have been between 12-13C and next week they are forecast to be between 7-8C, Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain is in place in parts of south-west England and Wales until midnight on Wednesday, as heavy downpours could lead to travel disruption and flooding.

Between 40-60mm of rain is possible over the high ground of Dartmoor and the hills of south Wales during the warning period, while 10-20mm is likely widely.

And another yellow rain warning has been issued for parts of south-west England and Wales from 10am until 7pm on Thursday, while a second yellow rain warning will cover the south of England from 9am until 9pm.

The Met Office is forecasting between 40-50mm of rain in some places in these two warning areas, with 15-25mm widely.

As of Wednesday afternoon, six flood warnings were in place across England, meaning flooding is expected, and 96 flood alerts, where flooding is possible. Five flood alerts were in force in Wales.

Rebekah Hicks, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Low-pressure systems will bring further unsettled weather to the UK this week, with strong winds and further heavy rain at times over the next few days.

“Today brings periods of rain, which will be heavy at times, especially over high ground in the west of Britain. Coming off the back of recent very wet weather, some travel disruption and flooding is likely across parts of south-west England and south Wales. It will also become widely windy throughout the day too, with gales in some coastal areas.”

Friday will be a day of sunshine and showers, these heaviest and most frequent in northern areas of the UK, with the chance of hail and thunder in north-west Scotland, the forecaster said.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to arrive at the weekend with further heavy rain, the Met Office added.