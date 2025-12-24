How typical is your Christmas? Take our quiz to find out
Take our quiz to find out how your Christmas compares to the rest of the UK
Christmas is just around the corner, as millions of people finalise their Christmas shopping, dinner menu and even routine for the day.
Everyone does 25 December in their own way, but some traditions are more common than others. Independent readers were recently divided over when to put up the Christmas tree, with some feeling that celebrations start earlier every year.
Two new sets of polling data from YouGov and Tesco have now revealed some of the most typical Christmas opinions – and which are the outliers.
Use the Independent’s quiz to find out if your Christmas traditions match other people’s, or if you tend to do things your own way:
