Gen Z shun traditional Christmas food in favour of ‘Insta-worthy’ loaded fries

Young people are feasting on loaded fries instead of mince pies and want social media-friendly food this Christmas, a new poll claims.

Two-thirds of people born between 1997 and 2012 believe their Christmas dinner should be Instagram-worthy, a survey of 2,000 people who celebrate Christmas showed. But mince pies aren’t the only traditional festive food that has been deemed outdated.

Bread sauce and Brussel sprouts have also dropped in popularity with 54 per cent of Gen Zers and millennials believing Christmas dishes should be modernised to stay current.

American food, like loaded fries, was the most popular cuisine Gen Z wanted to influence their food, followed by African-inspired dishes and Chinese food.

“We’re aware that tastes are evolving, so whether you want turkey and all the trimmings, or loaded fries and pizza for Christmas, we have something for everyone,” said Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, who commissioned the research.

“This Christmas, we’re launching a Christmas Pudding Exchange Service to help customers end their meal with a dessert they love.”

Classics like Christmas pudding were viewed as dated by 56 per cent of the two groups. But even though Gen Z said they wanted cheesecake, chocolate gateau or ice cream instead, single pots of Christmas puddings are increasing in popularity, according to the research.

Aldi is forecasted to sell over 2.3 million single pots this year alone.

Thirty-four percent of people polled said the shake-up was to customise dinners for their personal taste preferences, 27 per cent said it was to account for dietary restrictions and 26 per cent want a more exciting meal.

Despite the shift in festive wishes, 61 per cent of Gen Zers said their parents are likely to serve Christmas pudding even if no one wants it.