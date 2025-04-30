Met Police officer who shot Chris Kaba to face gross misconduct proceedings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The armed police officer who shot and killed a gang member in south London is set to face a gross misconduct hearing, the police watchdog said.

Metropolitan Police officer Sgt Martyn Blake, 40, shot Chris Kaba dead in Streatham in September 2022 after the 24-year-old tried to escape a police roadblock by driving at officers.

He fired a single shot through the car’s windscreen, hitting Mr Kaba in the head and killing him. Sgt Blake was charged with murder and went on trial in October last year, but was acquitted.

The jury accepted Sgt Blake’s defence that he had followed his training and had used lethal force because he believed his colleagues’ lives were in danger.

Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he feared charges like those brought against Sgt Blake were “crushing the spirit of good officers” and were making London unsafe after he was cleared of murder.

open image in gallery Sgt Blake fired a single shot through the car’s windscreen, hitting Mr Kaba in the head and killing him ( IOPC/PA Wire )

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesperson said: “The IOPC has concluded – after a thorough review of all the evidence – that the case continues to meet the threshold which requires Sergeant Martyn Blake to attend a misconduct hearing.

“At the end of our investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, we determined there was sufficient evidence to indicate he may have breached the police professional standards regarding his use of force and therefore had a case to answer for gross misconduct.”

IOPC director Amanda Rowe added: “We understand the impact this decision will have on Chris Kaba’s family and Sergeant Blake and acknowledge the significant public interest in this case, particularly among our Black communities, firearms officers and the wider policing community.

“This is a decision we have taken based on examining all the evidence, views of all parties and by applying the thresholds set out in legislation and guidance which govern our work.”

On the night Mr Kaba died, police began following the Audi Q8 that he was driving because it had been used as a getaway car in a shooting in Brixton the night before.

They did not know who was driving the car at the time, although it later emerged Mr Kaba was a core member of one of London’s most dangerous street gangs and was accused of being involved in two shootings in the week before he died.

Dozens of Met Police armed officers downed tools in outrage when Sgt Blake was charged with murder and the army was put on stand-by to plug the gap.

A chief officer from an outside force will be asked to chair the disciplinary hearing, which will be held in due course, the force said.

Mr Blake was publicly named during his trial, as is standard practice, but restrictions remain in place banning the publication of his address or any description or image of him.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper is bringing in legal changes that will give police marksmen accused of murder the right to anonymity up to the point of conviction.