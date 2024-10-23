For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police will be granted anonymity in court if they are charged over a fatal police shooting in measures announced in the wake an outcry over the Chris Kaba murder trial.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper unveiled plans for firearms officers facing criminal proceedings over police shootings to be granted a presumption of anonymity up until the point of a conviction.

The announcement comes after police sergeant Martyn Blake was said to have been forced into hiding despite being cleared of murdering unarmed driver Mr Kaba in a police shooting.

A jury unanimously acquitted the officer after hearing the 24-year-old tried to ram his way out of a police stop in Streatham, southwest London, on 5 September, 2022.

Following the verdict, Metropolitan police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the police accountability system was “broken” and expressed concerns it might lead to a loss of morale among firearms officers.

The home secretary vowed to revive and complete a probe into how firearms officers who take fatal shots in the line of duty are held to account in a Commons statement on Wednesday.

Suella Braverman had pledged to review the ways that firearms officers who take fatal shots are held accountable when she was home secretary in 2023.

However Ms Cooper vowed to take the previous government’s proposals further, with other measures including a rapid independent review of legal thresholds for use of force cases in misconduct and coronial proceedings.

She said: “When officers act in the most dangerous situations on behalf of the state it is vital that those officers and their families are not put in further danger during any subsequent legal proceedings, so we will therefore introduce a presumption of anonymity for firearms officers subject to criminal trial following a police shooting in the course of their professional duties, up to the point of conviction.”

She also proposed the creation of a national lessons learned database for deaths or serious injuries following police contact or pursuits to ensure findings are incorporated into future training and guidance.

The government will also take forward proposals to strengthen police vetting and misconduct, including placing vetting standards on a statutory footing, delivering a commitment set out in the Government’s manifesto.

