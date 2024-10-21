Met firearms officer not guilty of murdering Chris Kaba in police shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Metropolitan Police marksman has been acquitted of murdering unarmed driver Chris Kaba in a police shooting.

Jurors took almost three hours to find Martyn Blake, 40, not guilty of murder following a three-week trial at London’s Old Bailey.

The firearms officer shot the 24-year-old in the forehead through the windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south London, during a police stop on 5 September 2022.

The officer appeared to be briefly overcome with emotion as the not guilty verdict was read out. The family of Mr Kaba, who sat in the well of the court, remained silent and made no immediate reaction.

The prosecution alleged that it was “not necessary” for the officer to fire his gun after armed police had boxed in the 24-year-old driver.

They also claimed the police officer’s initial account of the shooting was “false” in some parts and “exaggerated” in others, the trial heard.

However Mr Blake, who denied murder, insisted he feared for his life and his fellow officer’s safety after Mr Kaba had tried to smash and ram his way out.

Chris Kaba was shot by police firearms officer Martyn Blake in Streatham, south London, in September 2022 ( PA Media )

The car had been used as a getaway vehicle in a shooting in nearby Brixton the night before and was followed when a police officer recognised the number plate.

The jury of nine men and three women was told by prosecutor Tom Little KC that Mr Blake had misjudged the risk to his colleagues and had aimed for Mr Kaba’s head when taking the fatal shot.

He also alleged the officer exaggerated the threat in statements following the shooting, incorrectly stating that the Audi had been driven towards him and a colleague.

Mr Blake said the driver of an unmarked police Volvo could have been killed when the Audi reversed into it at 8mph, which prosecutors said was “a gross exaggeration”.

But the defendant told the court he genuinely believed one of his colleagues was about to die.

A computer-generated image showing the position of Martyn Blake (yellow figure) and a colleague (orange figure) standing in front of an Audi when Chris Kaba was shot ( CPS/PA Media )

A fellow firearms officer known as DS87 said he would have taken a shot if Mr Blake had not. Another identified by the cypher E156 said he was “fractions of a second” away from doing the same.

A third officer, NX109, got the finger of his glove caught in the Audi’s door handle and just managed to wrench it free as it moved forward, telling the jury he thought he would be dragged between it and a Tesla parked nearby.

Opening the murder trial earlier this month, Mr Little, prosecuting, told the jury there is “unassailable evidence” which reveals the shooting was “not reasonably justified or justifiable”.

“For a firearms officer to shoot and kill it should, understandably, be a remedy of last resort,” he told the court.

“The immediate risk to both the defendant and his fellow officers at the scene did not, we say, justify at the point when the trigger was pulled – it didn’t justify firing a bullet into the vehicle that Chris Kaba was driving.”

Jurors were shown dramatic body worn camera footage from a string of officers who were at the scene of the 15-second incident.

In a statement read to jury, Mr Blake apologised for the “distress” caused to the family of Mr Kaba but insisted the shooting was “lawful, proportionate and necessary”.

Chris Kaba’s parents, Helen Lumuanganu and Prosper Kaba, have been at the Old Bailey throughout Martyn Blake’s trial ( PA Wire )

Defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC told jurors that Mr Blake was not a “RoboCop with total vision and nanosecond reactions like a computer” – insisting he was simply doing his job to the best of his ability.

He said: “If the way he saw the world was like the internal screen of RoboCop, able to respond just like that to everything, then maybe you would be right as the split second of the shot would be like the split second on screen.

“But he isn’t, it he? None of us is. He is not a robot, he is a human being with a human brain who did this to the best of his ability.”

A videograb from footage of the initial pursuit of the Audi driven by Chris Kaba (CPS/PA) ( PA Media )

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct will now consider whether Mr Blake should face a disciplinary hearing.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to charge the officer with murder sparked a backlash from armed police last year, with more than 100 temporarily handing in their firearms accreditation and refusing to carry their guns.

Police bosses raised concerns that officers would no longer be willing to volunteer to take on firearms training due to the levels of scrutiny that they could face if they had to take a fatal shot.

Since 2004, only one other officer has been charged with murder following a fatal police shooting. PC Anthony Long was found not guilty of murder following a trial in 2015 over the death of Azelle Rodney in 2005.

In 2021, PC Benjamin Monk was jailed for eight years for manslaughter over the death of Dalian Atkinson in 2016, who was Tasered multiple times and kicked in the head. He was cleared of murder.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, defended the decision to charge the officer. He said: “We fully respect the jury’s decision. This has been a complex and sensitive case and the decision to prosecute was made after an in-depth consideration of all the available evidence.

“We recognise that firearms officers operate under enormous pressure, but it is our responsibility to put cases before a jury that meet our test for prosecution, and we are satisfied that test was met in this case.

“It is therefore right that the case was put before the jury for them to scrutinise and to decide. They have carefully considered each piece of evidence, including video and Martyn Blake’s own account. They have made up their minds in the proper way and we thank them for doing so.”

More follows on this breaking news story....