Chick-fil-A set to open first UK restaurant years after anti-LGBT+ controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A US fast food chain is making a bid to crack the UK market for a second time after political controversy marred its first attempt.

Chick-fil-A – which has thousands of restaurants across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico – confirmed this week that it will open its first permanent restaurant in Leeds this autumn.

The popular fried chicken chain said the new permanent branch is among the five restaurants it hopes to open across the UK over the next two years.

The new planned sites come after Chick-fil-A failed to previously establish itself in the UK following a backlash over its owners’ stance on LGBT+ rights.

Eight days after opening in October 2019, it was announced that what was initially the company’s first UK outlet, in Reading, was set to close.

open image in gallery The popular fried chicken chain said the new permanent branch is among the five restaurants it hopes to open across the UK over the next two years ( AFP/Getty )

It emerged that both chief executive Dan Cathy and his late father Samuel, who founded the chain in 1946, have publicly made donations towards anti-LGBT+ groups.

LGBT+ people began a series of boycotts, kiss-ins and same-sex marriages outside the restaurants across the US after Mr Cathy Jr publicly opposed same-sex marriage in 2012, saying: "We're inviting God's judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage."

Meanwhile, Samuel Cathy used Chick-fil-A profits to fund charities including Exodus International, a group which promoted gay and transgender conversion therapy.

His son has also been accused of providing $1.9m (£1.4m) to the charity Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which opposes same-sex relationships.

After the firm announced its plans for the Reading branch, the decision was condemned by LGBT+ rights groups across the UK, with protests and boycotts of the restaurant planned.

The Oracle shopping centre, where the Reading site opened, later announced that it would not extend Chick-fil-A's initial six-month lease.

At the time, the restaurant denied the closure related in any way to Mr Cathy's views on LGBT+ rights or charity donations.

And now, six years later, Chick-fil-A is making another attempt to break into the UK market.

The company is investing $100m (£74m) over the next decade into its expansion in this country.

It comes after two branches opened in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The firm also announced plans to launch its first restaurant in Singapore later in 2025.

Andrew T. Cathy, chief executive officer of Chick-fil-A, Inc, told The Caterer: “Expanding in both Europe and Asia is a meaningful milestone for Chick-fil-A.

“The investments we’re making in the UK and Singapore not only present opportunities for our business, but are also a chance for us to bring what makes Chick-fil-A special to new places – great food and remarkable hospitality, our unique franchise model and the positive impact we have in communities.”

The Independent has approached Chick-fil-A for further comment.