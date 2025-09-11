Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Oxford Union has condemned comments made by its incoming president about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old Donald Trump ally, was killed at a Utah Valley University show on Wednesday in what authorities called a political assassination.

George Abaraonye, who became president-elect of the Oxford Union after a vote earlier this year, posted several comments appearing to celebrate what happened, The Telegraph reported.

Kirk and Abaraonye met during a debate held by the Oxford Union in May this year ( Andrew Matthews/PA Archive )

One message was thought to have said “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f****** go”, while another on Mr Abaraonye’s Instagram account read “Charlie Kirk got shot loool”.

Mr Kirk and Mr Abaraonye met during a debate on “toxic masculinity” held by the Oxford Union in May, The Telegraph reported.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the Oxford Union criticised the student’s comments and said it “firmly opposes all forms of political violence and strongly stands by our commitment to free speech and considerate debate”.

“The Oxford Union would like to unequivocally condemn the reported words and sentiments expressed by its President-Elect, George Abaraonye, with regards to the passing of Charlie Kirk,” the society said.

“His reported views do not represent the Oxford Union’s current leadership or committee’s view.”

The statement added: “We would like to reiterate that our condolences lie with Charlie Kirk’s family, especially his wife and young children, who are enduring such terrible grief.”

Describing itself as “the most prestigious debating society in the world”, the Oxford Union was founded in 1823 and counts historical figures including Malcolm X among those to have attended its discussions.

US president Mr Trump paid tribute to Mr Kirk as a “martyr for truth and freedom” after the shooting, while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other leading UK politicians also expressed condolences online.

A UK offshoot of the youth right-wing organisation Turning Point USA, which was co-founded by Mr Kirk, will gather in Whitehall on Friday evening to remember him.