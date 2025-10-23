King Charles joins Pope Leo in historic prayer during Vatican visit
State visit to Holy See understood to be deeply significant for monarch personally and will celebrate Papal Jubilee held every 25 years
The King has become the first British monarch to pray at a public service with the Pope since the Reformation five centuries ago.
Marking an extraordinary moment in religious history, Charles, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, prayed with Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, during an ecumenical service in the famous Sistine Chapel on Thursday.
Earlier, the King and Queen met with the Pope for a private reception at the Vatican as the pair began their two-day state visit.
The visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, is understood to be deeply significant for the King personally and will celebrate the Papal Jubilee held every 25 years. It also marks the first time the monarch has met with Pope Leo since he was elected to office in May.
Charles and Camilla’s state limousine swept through St Peter’s Square on Thursday morning, where crowds traditionally gather to see the Pope, and made their way to San Damaso Courtyard, the ceremonial entrance to the Apostolic Palace, the pontiff’s official residence.
Waiting to greet them was Reverend Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, and a guard of honour provided by the Vatican’s famous Swiss Guard. Drawn from Swiss citizens who are Catholic, the guard has been providing protection for the head of the Catholic Church for centuries.
The royal couple stood as the national anthems of Britain and the Vatican City were played. They also met a group of Papal Gentlemen.
After the ceremonial welcome, the King and Queen were led by Monsignor Sapienza into the Apostolic Palace to meet Pope Leo, ahead of a historic day of events.
Later, the King and Queen will attend a service at the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls, where a special seat has been created for Charles, which will remain at the place of worship for use by his successors.
Charles will also be recognised for the British monarchy’s historic association with the basilica, the seat of a Benedictine Abbey, and will be made “Royal Confrater” of the abbey as, in centuries past, monarchs provided for the upkeep of the tomb of St Paul at the basilica.
The state visit will end with the King attending a reception at the Pontifical Beda College, a seminary training priests from across the Commonwealth, and the Queen will meet six Catholic sisters from the International Union of Superiors General.
The Queen wore a traditional black outfit to meet Pope Leo on Thursday morning, including a veil over her head and shoulders. Her silk dress was by Fiona Clare, milliner Philip Treacy made the mantilla or veil, and she wore the late Queen’s “raspberry pip” brooch in the shape of cross.
The King and Queen were due to make the state visit to the Holy See in April, but the health problems of Pope Francis meant the trip was postponed, although the couple did privately meet the pontiff, who died later that month.
The King has also met two of Pope Leo’s predecessors – Pope Benedict XVI and Pope John Paul II.
