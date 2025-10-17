King Charles to pray with Pope Leo at public service in historic first

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles is set to make history during his state visit to the Vatican, becoming the first British monarch since the Reformation to pray at a public service with the Pope.

The Supreme Governor of the Church of England will join Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, to pray during an ecumenical service in the famous Sistine Chapel, a symbolic moment of the continuing dialogue between their two churches.

The two-day visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, is understood to be deeply significant for the King, who will also celebrate the Papal Jubilee, an event held every 25 years.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said about the trip planned for next Wednesday and Thursday with the Queen: “The visit will mark Their Majesties’ first meeting with Pope Leo XIV since his election in May 2025.

“The visit will also mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor, recognising the ecumenical work they have undertaken and reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

“This will be the first state visit, since the Reformation, where the Pope and the Monarch will pray together in an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel, and the first time the monarch will have attended a service in St Paul’s Outside the Walls, a church with a historic connection to the English Crown.”

The King and Queen were due to make a state visit to the Holy See in April, but the health problems of Pope Francis meant the trip was postponed, although the couple did privately meet the pontiff, who died later that month.

Charles is also being recognised for the British monarchy’s historic association with the Papal Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls in Rome, the seat of a Benedictine Abbey, and will be made “Royal Confrater” of the abbey.

In centuries past, monarchs provided for the upkeep of the tomb of St Peter, the first pontiff, at the basilica.

King Henry VIII famously broke ties with Rome and established the Church of England, and during the following centuries, relations between the English state and the papacy were marked by “mutual distrust”, said a Church of England spokesperson.

The ecumenical movement, a drive towards worldwide Christian unity which began early in the 20th century, has seen Anglicans and Roman Catholics working towards this goal.

The spokesperson said: “The recognition of His Majesty with the Royal Confrater title, happens in that context – following more than a hundred years of deeper and warmer relations between the United Kingdom and the Vatican, and between the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church.”

They added: “So the Royal Confrater title, whilst it confers no duties or obligations on the King and makes no changes whatsoever to the formal constitutional and ecclesiastical position of His Majesty as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, is a tribute to His Majesty and to his own work over many decades to find common ground between faiths and to bring people together.

“It is intended as an ecumenical gesture of hospitality that bears witness to the historic ties between what is now the United Kingdom and the basilica, and celebrates the deep and warm friendship between the two churches.”

Britain’s head of state was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early last year and is continuing with his regular treatment programme, believed to be a weekly session.

The King and Queen will be greeted by Pope Leo in his official residence, the Apostolic Palace, and afterwards, when Camilla tours the Pauline Chapel, home to Michelangelo’s frescoes of St Peter and St Paul, Charles will meet Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State.

Charles, Camilla and the Pope will then attend the special ecumenical service, where they will pray, which is focused on the theme of Care for Creation, reflecting the pontiff and the King’s commitment to protecting nature and concern for the environment.

These themes will also be reflected when the two heads of state later join a meeting on sustainability, in the palace’s Sala Regia.

The King and Queen will later attend a service at the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls where a special seat has been created for Charles which will remain at the place of worship for use by his successors.

The state visit will end with the King attending a reception at the Pontifical Beda College, a seminary training priests from across the Commonwealth, and the Queen will meet six Catholic Sisters from the International Union of Superiors General, working around the world at a grassroots level to support female empowerment, through a range of activities from a girls’ education programme to tackling human trafficking.

A Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson: “At a time of global instability and conflict, the UK’s relationship with the Holy See is more important than ever – and this historic state visit will be a key moment to strengthen this relationship.”

They added: “The Catholic Church is the largest denomination of the world’s largest religion; it is the world’s largest non-state education provider, educating 68 million students worldwide, and delivers a quarter of the world’s healthcare.

“His Majesty’s visit will therefore strengthen the UK’s relationship with this crucial and influential partner, helping to deliver on the Government’s priorities – from promoting peace and security around the world to working with our international partners to tackle climate change.”