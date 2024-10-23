Two dead in Channel after boat sinks carrying 50 people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Two people have died after a boat sank in the Channel carrying close to 50 asylum-seekers, French maritime authorities have said.

Another 46 people were rescued after the incident off the coast of Calais, the French maritime prefecture for the Channel and the North Sea said.

French broadcaster BFM reported that a rescue operation was launched on Wednesday morning after a life jacket was spotted in the water, with helicopters and rescue boats mobilised for the search and rescue operation.

The maritime prefecture told Agence France-Presse that the incident occurred shortly after 8am local time, two kilometres from Calais.

More follows...