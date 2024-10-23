Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two dead in Channel after boat sinks carrying 50 people

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 23 October 2024 05:04
(The Independent)

Two people have died after a boat sank in the Channel carrying close to 50 asylum-seekers, French maritime authorities have said.

Another 46 people were rescued after the incident off the coast of Calais, the French maritime prefecture for the Channel and the North Sea said.

French broadcaster BFM reported that a rescue operation was launched on Wednesday morning after a life jacket was spotted in the water, with helicopters and rescue boats mobilised for the search and rescue operation.

The maritime prefecture told Agence France-Presse that the incident occurred shortly after 8am local time, two kilometres from Calais.

More follows...

