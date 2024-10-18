Baby dies after migrant boat capsizes in Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A baby has died in the Channel after a boat carrying migrants ran into difficulties, French authorities have said.

A total of 65 people were rescued after the boat, which was headed towards the UK, capsized in the water off the coast of Wissant in the Pas-de-Calais region.

French search and rescue teams deployed four ships and a helicopter to aid the operation on Thursday evening. When they arrived at the boat, they found it was heavily loaded and that some people were already in the water.

Those rescued were taken back to the port at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The local prefecture said in a statement: “Rescuers found that the boat, which was heavily loaded, was in difficulty and that some of the people were in the water.

“Rescuers began to recover the people in difficulty.

“At the same time, further searches were carried out to find people who could be stranded at sea.”

This latest tragedy brings the number of deaths in the Channel this year up to at least 52.

An investigation has been opened by the public prosecutor’s office in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

A total of 27,509 people have arrived in the UK in small boats so far this year after crossing the Channel - 5 per cent higher than the equivalent point last year.

The total arrivals is 26 per cent lower than the same point in 2022.

