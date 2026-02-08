Million-strong ‘unsung army’ of carers struggling to look after family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report has called for urgent support for an "unsung army" of one million people providing full-time care, whose numbers are growing due to an ageing society and rising ill-health.

The Resolution Foundation highlights that this burden disproportionately affects families in the poorest half of the country, leading to widespread struggle.

Their research shows almost one in three working-age adults in lower-income families has a disability, compared with fewer than one in five in better-off households.

In homes of modest means, one million individuals dedicate 35 hours or more weekly to caring – the equivalent of a full-time job – making paid employment extremely challenging.

The think tank's findings reveal that around one in three carers in poorer homes are entirely unable to work because of their duties.

Its report said Britain has made great progress in supporting working people with childcare responsibilities in recent decades, from flexible working rights to extended parental leave and higher statutory pay.

It is calling now for efforts to support those with caring responsibilities for adults.

Mike Brewer, deputy chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain is getting older and sicker, while a greater share of its population has a disability.

“While these trends affect the whole of society, they are starkest in the poorest half of working-age families across the country.

“While we talk a lot about the effects of ageing and ill-health, the implications on demand for unpaid care is largely absent from political debate.

“That’s despite Britain having an ‘unsung army’ of one million people who do at least 35 hours of unpaid care work every week – equivalent to a full-time job.

“It is time to provide better support for these carers and their families, just as we have done with working parents in recent decades.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Government said: “We understand the huge difference carers make, as well as the struggles they may face.

“That’s why we’ve delivered the biggest ever cash increase in the earnings threshold for Carer’s Allowance, whilst unpaid carers can also receive support, including short breaks and respite services, through the Better Care Fund.

“Alongside this, we are reviewing the implementation of Carer’s Leave and considering the benefits of introducing paid Carer’s Leave.”