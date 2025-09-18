England’s social care system is at ‘breaking point’, government warned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s social care system is at “breaking point”, with the number of unpaid carers increasing by 70 per cent over the past two decades, according to a report.

Research for the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) found rising demand, shrinking supply, and a growing reliance on unpaid carers.

Analysis for the report, conducted by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), revealed the number of people providing 35 hours or more a week of care increased from 1.1 million in 2003/04 to 1.9 million in 2023/24.

New requests for support increased from 1.8 million in 2015/16 to 2.1 million in 2023/24, mainly from working age adults increasingly needing care, said the report.

There has been a 15 per cent rise in people requesting some form of adult social care which has only been met with a 2.5 per cent increase in those receiving it, according to the research.

The report says unpaid care – whether by parents, spouses or adult children, and most frequently women – is relied on too heavily to fill in the gaps of the “inadequate and expensive” adult social care system.

Abby Jitendra, author of the IPPR discussion paper and principal policy adviser at JRF, said: “Millions of us are carers or need care, and this number will surge in the future, but families are being left to navigate a neglected system – paying sky-high costs, sacrificing work to care, and too often going without the support they need.

“We need to build a care system that works like a public service: universal, affordable, reliable and fair. That means bold reform now – not another decade of drift.”

Unpaid care is relied on too heavily to fill in the gaps of the ‘inadequate and expensive’ adult social care system, the report says ( Alamy/PA )

The report added that the government’s commitment to set up a National Care Service must tackle the challenges of an ageing and changing population, a retention crisis in the care workforce, and the key issue of funding.

Emily Holzhausen, director of policy and public affairs at Carers UK, said: “Worryingly, we are seeing a growing number of people providing substantial care for disabled and older relatives from other datasets as well. In England and Wales.

“Census 2021 data shows a rise in the number of people providing 20-49 hours of care to 260,000 people (1.9 per cent in 2021 compared with 1.5 per cent in 2011), a slight rise in the proportion of people providing 50 or more hours to 152,000 people (2.8 per cent in 2021 compared with 2.7 per cent in 2011), and a deepening of the amount of care provided over time.

“This is significant because of the devastating impact that substantial unpaid care of over 20 hours per week can have on carers’ health, wellbeing and ability to juggle work and care. A growing number of carers are struggling with their own health due to the enormous pressures they are under.”

Karen Fuller, director of adult social care at Oxfordshire County Council said: “In Oxfordshire we have a vibrant care market. The amount of domiciliary care commissioned weekly for older people has increased by 14.9 per cent year-on-year from 2023 to 2025.

“Nevertheless, we recognise that unpaid carers of all ages are essential to our communities and to the social care system. Our vision is that they are valued and supported to live their lives to the fullest.

“We are identifying and supporting carers to improve their health and wellbeing. This includes opportunities for respite, safeguarding carers at risk – particularly during times of change, enabling carers to pursue education and employment, and to enjoy a fulfilling life beyond their caring role.

“We are also ensuring that carers’ voices shape the services and support they receive.

“We are working together across health, social care, education and the voluntary sector to ensure carers are identified early, supported holistically, and never left to shoulder the burden alone.”