Road tax rates are set to jump in April for the 2026 financial year
Owners of nearly 60 car models from two dozen manufacturers could be set to pay £5,690 in April as road tax rates jump for the 2026 financial year.
First-year Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) has jumped up from £5,490 by £200 for a total of 59 models. These include popular brands like Audi, Ford and BMW.
The rise comes after the government massively increased first-year VED charges for petrol and diesel vehicles in April 2025 from £2,745 to £5,490. This is a fee paid by the owner of a brand-new car before it transitions to the much lower standard rate in subsequent years.
The highest rate is payable only for owners of the highest CO2 emission vehicles, producing more than 255 grams per kilometre.
For all cars, the first-year rate ranges from £10 to £5,690, based on emissions. This lower level is only for cars with zero emissions – for even 1g/km it will rise to £110.
For the average petrol car, which has emissions of around 143g/km, the charge would be £560. For the average diesel car, which has emissions of around 164g/km, it would be £1,360.
Another rule change saw electric cars charged for VED for the first time, with another pay-per-mile scheme coming into effect from April 2028.
For those with cars that have already been registered, road tax is much lower but it is still going up. The annual standard rate for the second year onwards will increase from £195 to £200 in April.
Here are the models that will attract the £5,490 charge in the first year:
- Audi RS6 4.0 TFSI V8
- Audi S8 4.0 TFSI V8
- McLaren GT 4.0T V8
- Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10
- Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 6.2 V8
- Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 TDI
- Aston Martin DBX 4.0 V8
- Ferrari Roma 3.8T V8
- Audi SQ7 4.0 TFSI V8
- Range Rover Sport 4.4P V8
- Jaguar F-Pace 5.0 P575 V8
- Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8
- Porsche 911 3.7T 992 Turbo
- Jeep Wrangler 2.0 GME
- Ford Ranger 2.0 TD EcoBlue
- Audi RSQ8 4.0 TFSI V8
- Lotus Emira 3.5 V6
- Bentley Continental 4.0 V8
- Audi SQ8 4.0 TFSI V8
- Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8
- Toyota Hilux 2.8D
- Porsche Macan 2.9T V6
- Mercedes-Benz SL55
- Range Rover 4.4 P530 V8
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4.0 V8
- Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4
- Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo
- Audi RS7 4.0 TFSI V8
- Ford Mustang 5.0 V8
- Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D
- Bentley Continental 6.0 W12
- Mercedes-Benz GLC63
- Ford Ranger 3.0 V6
- INEOS Grenadier 3.0P
- Range Rover 4.4 P615 V8
- Land Rover Defender 90 5.0 P425 V8
- Rolls-Royce Ghost 6.75 V12
- Ford Ranger 3.0 EcoBlue
- Mercedes-Benz G63
- Ferrari Purosangue 6.5 V12
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan 6.75 V12
- Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo
- Mercedes-Benz GLE63
- Maserati Levante 3.0 V6
- Porsche Cayenne 4.0T V8
- BMW M8 4.4 V8
- Maserati MC20 3.0 V6
- Land Rover Defender 110 5.0 P425 V8
- Mercedes-Benz G400D
- Lamborghini Revuelto 6.5 V12
- Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8
- BMW X7 M 4.4 V8
- BMW X6 M 4.4 V8
- BMW Alpina XB7 4.4 V8
- Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8
- Maserati Levante 3.8 V8
- BMW X5 M 4.4 V8
- Mercedes-Benz GLS63h
