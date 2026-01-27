Young drivers face new restrictions in historic road safety overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland is poised to become the first part of the UK to introduce additional restrictions for novice drivers, marking a significant shift in road safety policy.

The proposals will see graduated driver licensing (GDL) implemented in October.

They aim to tackle the disproportionate involvement of new and young drivers in serious collisions.

Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins described the move as the “most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years”.

The GDL scheme is a comprehensive road safety initiative designed to enhance the skills and experience of new motorists.

The plans include a revised framework for training, testing, and post-test requirements, applicable to both new drivers and motorcyclists across the region.

open image in gallery Stormont Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins ( PA Wire )

The proposals include:

A mandatory minimum learning period of six months before a learner driver can undertake their practical driving test

A programme of training which must be completed and recorded in a logbook before a learner driver can undertake their practical driving test

An increase in the restriction period from the current 12 months to 24 months, requiring new drivers to display a plate on the vehicle for two years after receiving a full licence

A period of six months with night-time driving restrictions for new drivers under 24

Age-related night-time passenger restrictions for newly qualified drivers, with exemption for immediate family members.

GDL permits ‘L’ drivers to drive on a motorway as long as they are accompanied by a driving instructor. Once the learner passes their test, they will be issued with the new ‘R’ plate which also allows them to drive on a motorway, where they can drive up to the speed limit.

In 2025, 56 people were killed in road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland.

Ms Kimmins said: “These changes are aimed at young drivers who are sadly most likely to be killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“In 2024, there were 164 casualties (killed or seriously injured) from collisions where a car driver aged 17-23 was responsible.

“This age group of drivers accounts for 24 per cent of fatal or serious collisions despite holding just 8 per cent of licences.”

open image in gallery Northern Ireland will become the first part of the UK to introduce additional restrictions for new drivers ( PA Wire )

The minister said the objective was to create drivers who are safe.

She added: “The introduction of GDL plans to achieve this through a structured approach to learning to drive, including the completion of a programme of training and logbook.

“This will better prepare drivers for both the driving test and initial post-test driving period by helping learners understand how human factors such as their attitude, personality, behaviour and feelings affect their driving style.

“Road safety is a priority, and GDL will be a valuable tool to help me ensure everyone who uses our roads does so safely.”

A public safety campaign will shortly be launched ahead of the proposals being introduced on 1 October.