The families of three teenagers killed in a head-on crash between a car and a bus near Heathrow Airport have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Harley Woods, aged 18, Star Tomkins and Jimmy Savory – both aged 17 – were travelling in a silver Mercedes when it collided with the bus in Feltham at 11:55pm last Monday.

All three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene on Bedfont Road – where both vehicles were found on fire – and a fourth person in the car was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

open image in gallery Harley Woods' family said they were completely devastated by their loss ( Metropolitan Police handout )

Two passengers in the bus, which was an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital, while other passengers were treated at the scene by paramedics, according to police.

Writing on GoFundMe, Star’s loved ones said: “It is with very heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Star Tomkins, who passed away on the 1st of April 2025.

“She was beloved daughter, sister granddaughter, niece and best friend. She had a heart of gold and be deeply missed by many.”

open image in gallery Star Tomkins' family described her as having 'a heart of gold' ( Metropolitan Police handout )

The family are appealing for donations to allow them to “give Star a send off she deserves and celebrate her life which was cut so short”.

In a statement released by police, Mr Woods’ relatives said: “We as a family are completely devastated by the loss of Harley. We ask if we can be left in peace to grieve and find a way through this.”

Jimmy’s mother described him as “our darling boy” in a Facebook post, adding that “all who knew and loved him will be welcome” at his funeral later this month.

open image in gallery Jimmy Savory's mother described him as “our darling boy” ( Metropolitan Police handout )

Police said an investigation into the collision was ongoing, while an inquest opened and adjourned at West London Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The collision took place on a stretch of Bedfont Road, which is close to HMP Feltham and Heathrow Airport.

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the fire had been put out by 1.41am on Tuesday, officials said.

The London Ambulance Service said in a statement at the time: “Our crews treated six people. Sadly, three people were declared dead at the scene. We took the other three patients to hospital.”