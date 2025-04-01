Three people killed in bus and car crash near Heathrow Airport
Three other people remain in hospital after the crash in Feltham on Monday night
Three people have been killed in a crash involving a bus and a car near Heathrow Airport in west London.
The Metropolitan Police said it was called to Bedfont Road, Feltham, at around 11.55pm on Monday, where officers found both vehicles on fire.
Three people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to hospital.
Two passengers in the bus, an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
Other passengers were treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.
LFB Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: “The thoughts of everyone within the Brigade are with the families impacted by this tragic incident.
“I’d like to thank our crews and emergency service colleagues for the determination and dedication they showed when responding to this difficult situation.
“The Brigade will speak with our firefighters that attended and offer support through our counselling and trauma services where required.”
Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.
LAS said in a statement: “Our crews treated six people. Sadly, three people were declared dead at the scene. We took the other three patients to hospital.”
Police have closed Bedfont Road between Chertsey Road and Heathrow Logistics Park while an investigation is carried out
