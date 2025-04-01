Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been killed in a crash involving a bus and a car near Heathrow Airport in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to Bedfont Road, Feltham, at around 11.55pm on Monday, where officers found both vehicles on fire.

Three people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to hospital.

Two passengers in the bus, an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

Other passengers were treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.

LFB Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: “The thoughts of everyone within the Brigade are with the families impacted by this tragic incident.

“I’d like to thank our crews and emergency service colleagues for the determination and dedication they showed when responding to this difficult situation.

“The Brigade will speak with our firefighters that attended and offer support through our counselling and trauma services where required.”

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.

LAS said in a statement: “Our crews treated six people. Sadly, three people were declared dead at the scene. We took the other three patients to hospital.”

Police have closed Bedfont Road between Chertsey Road and Heathrow Logistics Park while an investigation is carried out