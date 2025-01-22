Captain Tom charity website taken down as firm run by his daughter faces collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A company controlled by the Captain Tom’s daughter is on the verge of financial collapse and the related charity’s website has vanished from the internet.

The Captain Tom Foundation website, used to raise millions when the beloved war veteran began walking laps around his garden in lockdown to support the NHS, now shows an error message with the domain name said to be unclaimed.

Companies House filings this week for Club Nook show the firm run by Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore, 66, now has net assets of just £149, slashed from £336,300 the previous year.

The firm, which was used to manage the late army officer’s commercial interests, also shows they owe creditors £67,000.

open image in gallery ( Captaintom.org )

Captain Tom’s daughter drew an angry backlash after they were accused of repeated misconduct in a report by the Charity Commission about the running of the Captain Tom Foundation.

The watchdog’s highly critical November report found they “repeatedly benefited” financially from a charity created in his name in 2020, engaging in a “pattern of behaviour” that saw them personally earn more than £1million from their involvement.

The Ingrams were also forced to reduce the price of their country mansion by £250,000 as the property fails to sell amid the scandal embroiling them.

The Covid fundraiser’s loved ones have now removed any mention of him from the online listing after previously using photographs of some of his key moments to try to sell the seven-bed house for £2.25million, according to reports.

Captain Tom became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 by walking 100 laps around his garden ahead of his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS.

His efforts raised £38.9m and catapulted him into fame, which saw him knighted by the late Queen at Windsor Castle before his death in January 2021.

In a statement issued at the time, Captain Tom’s family said they were treated “unfairly and unjustly” in the report, adding the Charity Commission’s two-year inquiry has taken a “serious toll” on the family’s health, “unfairly tarnishing” their name.

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has been approached for comment.