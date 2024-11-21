Captain Tom’s family made more than £1m through link to charity, damning report finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Captain Tom Moore’s family “repeatedly benefitted” financially from a charity created in his name, engaging in a “pattern of behaviour” that saw them personally earn more than £1m from their involvement, a highly critical report has found.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, who are now disqualified from serving as charity trustees, had allowed the public to “understandably feel misled” after sales from the Second World War veteran’s autobiography were not donated to the charity.

The Charity Commission found that Mrs Ingram-Moore had set out expectations for a £150,000 salary as CEO, and that the couple had used the charity’s name “inappropriately for private benefit” to erect a spa building in the garden of their Grade II listed home in Bedfordshire.

Key findings from the report include:

There were “serious and repeated instances of misconduct and/or management” in the administration of the charity by the conduct and actions of the couple.

To date, the charity has received no money from a publishing deal which saw Captain Tom author three books, despite a misleading implication that donations from book sales would be made. The £1.5m advance deal is described as “a purely commercial endeavour” to benefit the couple’s company Club Nook.

Public statements about not being offered a six-figure salary, while technically accurate, were “disingenuous”, as written evidence showed Mrs Ingram-Moore had expected a £150,000 pay package.

The inquiry found “no evidence” to support Mrs Ingram-Moore’s claims she undertook an £18,000 paid ambassador role for presenting an award in a personal capacity.

The couple did not inform or seek consent from the foundation’s other trustees before using the charity name to submit a planning application to build a spa/pool facility.

Captain Tom became a national treasure during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020 by walking 100 laps around his garden ahead of his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS.

open image in gallery Hannah Ingram-Moore had made ‘disingenuous’ statements about her salary (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

His efforts raised £38.9million and catapulted him into fame, which saw him personally knighted by the late Queen at Windsor Castle before his death in January 2021.

Initially established in June 2020, the Captain Tom Foundation was aimed to recognise and raise money for organisations supporting the elderly in the UK. It first came under investigation in March 2021 over its accounts, which showed that during its first year of operation, just £160,000 was given away in charitable grants while £240,000 was spent on management.

The Charity Commission expanded this into a statutory inquiry in June 2022 amid concerns about the charity’s management and independence from Sir Tom’s family and their companies.

His daughter and son-in-law had become trustees of the charity in February 2021, with a proposal to employ Mrs Ingram-Moore as chief executive on £100,000 stopped by the commission, as it was “neither reasonable nor justifiable”.

During subsequent interviews with ITV’s This Morning and Piers Morgan, Mrs Ingram-Moore stated that she was never offered a six-figure salary, but only the sum agreed by the Commission.

open image in gallery A view of the spa building erected at the couple’s home in Bedfordshire ( PA )

While “factually correct”, the 30-page report found this statement disingenuous as she had been involved in salary discussions and had “clearly influenced” the proposal to employ her on a £100,000 salary.

The report found that a publishing agreement worth £1.5m between Club Nook and Penguin House saw the publication of three books, including Captain Tom’s autobiography ‘Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day’.

In “compelling” evidence to the commission, the publisher, PR team, the literary agent and the charity’s other trustees outlined their expectation that the Ingram-Moores would make a significant donation from the sales to the foundation.

open image in gallery Captain Sir Tom Moore (second left) with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (second from right) (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

Despite the prologue implying that books sales would benefit the charity, his family kept the reported £800,000 profits for themselves.

In interviews for the inquiry, the couple also blamed their inclusion of the charity’s name in a planning application for a spa building was an “error” due to them both being busy undertaking “global media work”.

The block was demolished earlier this year, after the family lost an appeal against Central Bedfordshire Council’s order for it to be torn down.

The report also found there had been confusion over handling of intellectual property rights, which the commission said were owned by the family but offered to the foundation to use without appropriate agreements in place, leading to possible financial losses to the charity.

In July, the Ingram-Moores released a statement saying they had been banned from being charity trustees, and describing the commission’s investigation as a “harrowing and debilitating ordeal”.

open image in gallery No evidence showed Mrs Ingram-Moore had attended an awards ceremony in which she received £18,000 in a personal capacity (PA) ( PA Wire )

The orders against both – meaning Mrs Ingram-Moore cannot be a trustee or hold a senior management role in any charity in England and Wales for 10 years, nor Mr Ingram-Moore for eight years – were issued in May and came into effect on June 25.

David Holdsworth, commission chief executive, said the foundation set up in Sir Tom’s name “has not lived up to that legacy of others before self, which is central to charity”.

He added: “The public, and the law, rightly expect those involved in charities to make an unambiguous distinction between their personal interests and those of the charity and the beneficiaries they are there to serve.

“This did not happen in the case of The Captain Tom Foundation. We found repeated instances of a blurring of boundaries between private and charitable interests, with Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore receiving significant personal benefit. Together the failings amount to misconduct and/or mismanagement.”

In a statement, Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family said they were treated “unfairly and unjustly” in the report, adding the Charity Commission’s two-year inquiry has taken a “serious toll” on the family’s health, “unfairly tarnishing” their name.

They described the process as “unjust and excessive”, adding that the charities watchdog had a “predetermined agenda”.

Their statement said: “True accountability demands transparency, not selective storytelling.

“We remain dedicated to upholding Captain Sir Tom’s legacy and want the public to know, that there has never been any misappropriation of funds or unauthorised payments from the charity’s bank account, by any member of our family.”