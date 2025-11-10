Teenager arrested as girl, 4, struck by firework remains critically ill
The force said officers attended a number of incidents involving the anti-social use of fireworks
A teenager has been arrested after a four-year-old girl was left fighting for her life in hospital when she was struck by a firework.
The child remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition following the incident in Burnley, Lancashire, on Bonfire Night last week.
Police were called shortly before 8.50pm to the Elm Street area of the town on Wednesday following a report that the girl had been struck by a firework and suffered a number of serious injuries.
On Monday, Lancashire Constabulary said: “Today we have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Burnley on suspicion of statutory public nuisance.
“The arrest relates to the alleged supply of fireworks and he remains in custody at this time.
“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
“Anyone with information or footage can email burnley.npt@lancashire.police.uk or call 101 and quote log 492 of 5th November 2025.”
Police have said that the area had seen previous anti-social use of fireworks, but added “this year has gone too far”.
