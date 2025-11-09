Boy, 4, in critical condition after being hit by firework

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a firework.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for a man to come forward in connection with the incident, warning “this year has gone too far”.

The force said officers attended a number of incidents involving the anti-social use of fireworks in Burnley on Wednesday.

During these incidents on Guy Fawkes Night in the Elm Street area, a four-year-old child was severely injured. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident, appealing to the public to help officers identify him.

“We are aware this area has seen previous anti-social use of fireworks, but this year has gone too far, resulting in a child being hospitalised,” the force said in a statement. “We are urging the community to do the right thing and tell us who he is.”

Police added: “Can you help?

“Police would like to speak to this person in relation to the incident and we are calling on the community of Burnley to identify him to us.”

Anyone who recognises the person in the photographs is asked to email police at burnley.npt@lancashire.police.uk quoting investigation reference 04/189049/25.