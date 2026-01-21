Body found in search for missing Christmas Day swimmers at Budleigh Salterton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found in the search for two swimmers who disappeared on Christmas Day off the Devon coast.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the discovery was made at Sandy Bay, Exmouth, around 8.45am on Tuesday.

The individual is thought to be a 47-year-old man who disappeared while taking part in a Christmas Day swim at Budleigh Salterton.

While his next of kin have been informed, formal identification is yet to be completed.

The man got into difficulty at Budleigh Salterton Beach on Christmas Day alongside antiques dealer Matthew Upham, 63, who remains unaccounted for.

Superintendent Ryan Doyle said: “This discovery is very sad news following the upsetting and tragic incident on Christmas Day.

“We have spoken with his family and we are continuing to support them through this difficult time.

“Understandably they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“The family of the second missing man has also been informed and are being supported.

“Our thoughts remain with them.”

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton at 10.25am on Christmas Day after concerns for people in the stormy water.

A number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution but two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were not located.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

In a statement on his company’s Instagram page, Upham’s family wrote: “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member, Matthew Upham, who was reported missing on Christmas morning.

“Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed.”

It continued: “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time.

“We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support. As we grieve and support one another, we kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected. We thank everyone for their understanding, kindness, and condolences.”

Singer Kate Bush, who was also a friend of Mr Upham, paid tribute to him in a post on her website on Sunday.

“Matthew was one of my very dearest friends. I’d known him for 30 years,” she said.

“He was one of those people who touched everyone he met.

“He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full.

“He was also a great deal of fun.

“His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I.

“Matthew was a very strong swimmer. He had a great love for kayaking. He understood that the sea should be respected.”