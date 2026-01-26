Body found on Devon beach after swimmers went missing on Christmas Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found on a beach in Devon after two swimmers went missing from the area on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to Exmouth Beach shortly before 3pm on Sunday after receiving reports that a possible body had been seen near the shore.

Police said the body of a man has since been recovered. While formal identification is yet to take place, they added the family of a 64-year-old man from Budleigh Salterton have been informed of the discovery.

It comes after antiques dealer Matthew Upham got into difficulty while taking part in a Christmas Day swim alongside a 47-year-old man, who has not been named.

Another body was found on Tuesday in the search for the two swimmers who disappeared at Budleigh Salterton Beach on 25 December.

open image in gallery Antiques dealer Matthew Upham got into difficulty while taking part in a Christmas Day swim at Budleigh Salterton Beach ( YouTube )

Police said the discovery was made at Sandy Bay, Exmouth, at around 8.45am.

Although formal identification is yet to be completed, the individual was thought to be the 47-year-old man.

Police have also not yet confirmed if the body of the 64-year-old man found on Sunday is Mr Upham.

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton at 10.25am on Christmas Day after they were alerted to concerns for people in the stormy water.

A number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution, but two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were not located.

open image in gallery Singer Kate Bush, who was a friend of Mr Upham, paid tribute to him in a post on her website ( PA Archive )

In a statement on his company’s Instagram page, Mr Upham’s family wrote: “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member, Matthew Upham, who was reported missing on Christmas morning. Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed.”

Singer Kate Bush, who was a friend of Mr Upham, paid tribute to him in a post on her website.

“Matthew was one of my very dearest friends. I’d known him for 30 years,” she said.

“He was one of those people who touched everyone he met. He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full. He was also a great deal of fun.

“His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I.

“Matthew was a very strong swimmer. He had a great love for kayaking. He understood that the sea should be respected.”