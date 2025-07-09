Bob Vylan announce last-minute London gig amid Glastonbury police investigations
The investigation was launched after frontman led crowds in chants of ‘death to the IDF’
Bob Vylan have announced a last-minute gig in London on Wednesday night amid police investigations into their set at Glastonbury.
The punk duo, who are being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police over their Glastonbury performance, will perform at London’s 100 Club.
The new show at a venue in Oxford Street was announced in a short Instagram post, which saw them tell followers: “We play 100 Club tonight. On sale now.”
The investigation into the pair comes after frontman Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their livestreamed performance.
The Ipswich-formed duo, who are completed by drummer Bobbie Vylan, are also being investigated by the Met Police for alleged comments in a video of their performance supporting Iggy Pop at Alexandra Palace in May.
In the video, Vylan appears to say: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF.”
Following their Glastonbury performance, the band have had their US visas revoked ahead of their US tour later this year.
They were also pulled from their Saturday headline slot at Radar festival in Manchester, and from an upcoming performance at a German music venue.
Their agency United Talent Agency (UTA) has also reportedly dropped them following the comments, and appears to have removed the act from their official website.
The group issued a statement last week claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up”.
Bob Vylan are still expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.
According to reports in The Times, the BBC’s director of music Lorna Clarke was among a group of senior staff who have stepped back from their day-to-day roles after controversy over the broadcaster’s decision to show Bob Vylan’s set live.
Their Glastonbury Festival set came directly before Irish rap trio Kneecap performed on the West Holts Stage.
Formed in 2017, Bob Vylan are known for addressing political issues in their albums including racism, masculinity and class.