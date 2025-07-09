Bob Vylan announce last-minute London gig amid Glastonbury police investigations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Vylan have announced a last-minute gig in London on Wednesday night amid police investigations into their set at Glastonbury.

The punk duo, who are being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police over their Glastonbury performance, will perform at London’s 100 Club.

The new show at a venue in Oxford Street was announced in a short Instagram post, which saw them tell followers: “We play 100 Club tonight. On sale now.”

The investigation into the pair comes after frontman Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their livestreamed performance.

The Ipswich-formed duo, who are completed by drummer Bobbie Vylan, are also being investigated by the Met Police for alleged comments in a video of their performance supporting Iggy Pop at Alexandra Palace in May.

In the video, Vylan appears to say: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF.”

Following their Glastonbury performance, the band have had their US visas revoked ahead of their US tour later this year.

They were also pulled from their Saturday headline slot at Radar festival in Manchester, and from an upcoming performance at a German music venue.

Their agency United Talent Agency (UTA) has also reportedly dropped them following the comments, and appears to have removed the act from their official website.

The group issued a statement last week claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up”.

Bob Vylan will perform in London on Wednesday evening ( PA )

Bob Vylan are still expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

According to reports in The Times, the BBC’s director of music Lorna Clarke was among a group of senior staff who have stepped back from their day-to-day roles after controversy over the broadcaster’s decision to show Bob Vylan’s set live.

Their Glastonbury Festival set came directly before Irish rap trio Kneecap performed on the West Holts Stage.

Formed in 2017, Bob Vylan are known for addressing political issues in their albums including racism, masculinity and class.