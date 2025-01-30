Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations
The Bishop of Liverpool has resigned after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment.
One woman accused the Rt Rev Dr John Perumbalath of kissing her without consent and groping her, and another woman accused him of sexual harassment, according to Channel 4 News.
Following the announcement of the bishop’s resignation on Thursday, Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, said: “I acknowledge the decision made by the Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath to resign from active ministry in the Church of England. I respect his decision.
“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those who have been affected by this situation.
“I am committed to ensuring stability during this time of transition and will be putting the necessary arrangements in place to provide episcopal oversight for the Diocese. An acting Bishop for the Diocese of Liverpool will be announced in the coming days.”
More follows on this breaking news story....