Bishop of Liverpool denies wrongdoing after sexual assault and harassment claims

The Bishop of Liverpool has denied any wrongdoing after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were made against him, according to Channel 4 News.

One woman accused the Rt Rev Dr John Perumbalath of kissing her without consent and groping her and another woman accused him of sexual harassment, according to Channel 4.

In a statement, Bishop Perumbalath said he has “consistently denied” the allegations and complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team (NST).

“The allegations set out in this programme are in relation to encounters that took place in public settings, with other people present,” Bishop Perumbalath said.

“I have consistently denied the allegations made against me by both complainants. I have complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team. The allegations raised in Essex were also investigated by the police who took no further action.

“Whilst I don’t believe I have done anything wrong, I have taken seriously the lessons learnt through this process addressing how my actions can be perceived by others.

“I will comply with any investigation deemed necessary. I take safeguarding very seriously and work hard to provide proper leadership in this area.”

The Church of England spokesperson confirmed that early in 2023 a complaint of alleged misconduct against Bishop John Perumbalath was brought to the National Safeguarding Team (NST). The complaint was made after Bishop John Perumbalath had formally and legally become Bishop of Liverpool, the spokesperson said.

“The complaint was looked into according to statutory safeguarding guidance in an NST-led process and an independent risk assessment undertaken. This process concluded that there were no ongoing safeguarding concerns, but a learning outcome was identified with which the bishop fully engaged. The complaint was also investigated by the police which resulted in no further action,” the spokesperson said.

The church spokesperson said the NST concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to bring a safeguarding-related complaint under the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM) itself but offered the woman support if she wished to do so. “The NST continues to have contact, at her request, with the woman who came forward and the offer of ongoing support remains,” the spokesperson said.

“While we do not discuss specific details of individual cases, this matter was taken very seriously while protecting the confidentiality of the complainant.”

The church spokesperson said that after the start of this process a further disclosure was made by another woman. “The information brought by the second complainant was explored and assessed not to be a safeguarding matter but a matter of alleged misconduct. Pastoral support has been provided throughout for the second complainant and is ongoing,” they said.

“The second complainant did not bring a CDM complaint within the one-year deadline. She later applied for permission to bring it after the deadline, which the Archbishop of York fully supported.

“However, this was refused by an independent judge, the Deputy President of Tribunals.

The spokesperson said Archbishop Stephen supported the complainant pastorally throughout the process “and continues to offer practical help. He had no part in the decision-making around safeguarding or disciplinary matters.”