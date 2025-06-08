Man dies in Birmingham after fall from landmark city building
The man was pronounced dead at the scene
A man has died after falling from The Cube, a landmark building in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police were called to the scene at the Wharfside Street building at 6.30pm on Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement, the force said: "The man’s family are aware and they are being supported by officers. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious."
The Cube, a £100 million development completed in 2010, houses over 240 flats, a hotel, and several restaurants. It is located in central Birmingham, just a short walk from New Street station and the Bull Ring shopping centre.
A statement issued on the building’s Facebook page late on Saturday said: “Earlier today, a serious incident occurred at The Cube Birmingham.
“Emergency services attended the scene and continue to carry out a full investigation.
“Access to the building has now been partially restored. Residents are permitted to return to their homes; however, all commercial venues within The Cube remain temporarily closed as a precaution and out of respect while inquiries continue.
“We are fully co-operating with the authorities and will continue to follow their guidance.
“We understand this may be distressing, and our thoughts are with all those affected by today’s events.
“At this stage, we will not be providing further comment, and we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as the investigation progresses.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments