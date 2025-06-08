Man dies in Birmingham after fall from landmark city building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died after falling from The Cube, a landmark building in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene at the Wharfside Street building at 6.30pm on Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, the force said: "The man’s family are aware and they are being supported by officers. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious."

The Cube, a £100 million development completed in 2010, houses over 240 flats, a hotel, and several restaurants. It is located in central Birmingham, just a short walk from New Street station and the Bull Ring shopping centre.

open image in gallery The Bull Ring shopping centre in Birmingham (PA) ( PA Archive )

A statement issued on the building’s Facebook page late on Saturday said: “Earlier today, a serious incident occurred at The Cube Birmingham.

“Emergency services attended the scene and continue to carry out a full investigation.

“Access to the building has now been partially restored. Residents are permitted to return to their homes; however, all commercial venues within The Cube remain temporarily closed as a precaution and out of respect while inquiries continue.

“We are fully co-operating with the authorities and will continue to follow their guidance.

“We understand this may be distressing, and our thoughts are with all those affected by today’s events.

“At this stage, we will not be providing further comment, and we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as the investigation progresses.”