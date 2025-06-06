Bull on the loose charges through streets of Birmingham
West Midlands police and council workers eventually managed to guide the animal into an old building
A bull on the loose charged around parts of Birmingham for several hours on Friday.
Shocked residents and passers-by took footage of the animal, and traffic in New Bond Street was brought to a halt.
A police officer was seen chasing after the bull, before council staff eventually helped officers corner it.
The black bull was first spotted at 9.30am near New Bond Street, Digbeth, about a mile from the centre of the city, which is famous for its Bullring shopping area.
The animal then charged past Small Heath railway station, towards traffic.
John Cooper, who works at the station, told BirminghamLive: “I had to go for another look and thought ‘oh god, it's a bull’.
“It was quite a shock – I didn't know to react. It was a first for me.”
During the afternoon, West Midlands Police officers and Birmingham city council employees together guided the bull into an old Dunelm building, where animal-welfare officers were called in.
Social-media users called for the animal to be rescued and protected.
No one knew where the bull had come from, and council officials were trying to track down its owner.
Councillor Majid Mahmood said: “This magnificent animal seemed to be enjoying an unexpected city break but our amazing street cleansing staff weren’t phased at all, helping move it into a safe place.”
