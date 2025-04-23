Birmingham bin strike deal ‘could be in touching distance’, says union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An end the Birmingham bin strikes “could be in touching distance”, union officials have said, while a conciliation service is brought in to help broker a deal.

Unite union members have been striking for seven weeks amid a dispute with the local council centred on pay and job security.

Local residents have now been offered a glimmer of hope after facing mounting piles of rubbish on their streets for more than a month.

After a 45-minute meeting between officials from Unite and Birmingham City Council on Wednesday ended without agreement, the independent public body and conciliation service Acas will now be involved in negotiations.

After the meeting, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said a deal “could be in touching distance” if the council stops “flip-flopping”.

open image in gallery Local residents facing mounting piles of rubbish after more than a month of industrial action ( PA Wire )

“We could be in touching distance of a deal but Birmingham City Council is again guilty of saying one thing in public and another in the negotiations,” Ms Graham added.

“This flip-flopping needs to be sorted prior to the Acas negotiations next week, so the dispute can be resolved and end the uncertainty for workers and the misery for Birmingham residents.

“The threats of savage pay cuts must also now cease for drivers. Unite has put forward workable proposals. The ball is now in the council’s court.

“Unite is proud to defend our members and we put other councils on notice that if they try to cut debt by attacking workers’ pay, these strikes will spread.”

open image in gallery A 45-minute meeting between officials from Unite and Birmingham City Council on Wednesday ended without agreement ( AFP/Getty )

A Birmingham council spokesperson said: “Negotiations are ongoing and are positive. There has been agreement that there will be further discussions at the end of next week under the auspices of Acas.”

Unite said it has put forward a series of proposals it believes will resolve the dispute, in line with Birmingham council leader John Cotton’s media promise that there is no need for any workers to lose pay.

A union statement said: “The council has also failed yet again today to confirm whether it intends to cut the pay of hundreds of bin drivers by up to £8,000.

“The council had previously committed to giving this information before Easter. Now the promise is to supply this information early next week prior to the Acas negotiations.”