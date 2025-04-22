Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Birmingham’s protracted bin strike could finally be nearing its end as union leaders and city council officials prepare to resume talks on Wednesday.

These renewed discussions offer a glimmer of hope for residents facing mounting piles of rubbish on their streets after more than a month of industrial action by Unite union members.

The dispute, centered on pay and job security, has seen both sides locked in a bitter standoff. Although a meeting last week suggested a willingness to negotiate over the Easter period, those talks failed to materialise.

Since then, the council has focused its efforts on clearing the backlog of refuse, while the government has applied pressure for a resolution, urging both parties to return to the negotiating table.

Despite this external pressure, the situation remains tense, with no clear indication of a breakthrough.

Wednesday’s meeting will be crucial in determining whether a compromise can be reached and an end to the disruptive strike is in sight.

Residents take their rubbish to a collection point at Green Lane Mosque as Birmingham council refuse collectors continue their strike ( Getty )

Communities minister Jim McMahon said at least 26,000 tonnes of rubbish have been removed from Birmingham’s streets as he claimed “significant progress” is being made to help the city.

Jim McMahon added “regular bin collections have resumed” before renewing calls for Unite to call off the strikes and accept the “fair deal” on the table.

Logistics advisers from the military have provided help and the Conservatives pressed Mr McMahon to “rule out the humiliation of service personnel ever having to collect refuse”.

Responding to an urgent question from the Tories, Mr McMahon told the Commons: “We’ve been providing intensive support to the council in its efforts to address the backlog of waste that has been building up on the city’s streets and significant progress has been made in the last fortnight.

“Through a concerted effort, and with the assistance of other councils, private operators and the endeavour of many hundreds of determined workers who have worked extremely long hours, the resulting 26,000 tonnes of excess waste have been removed and the levels are now approaching normal.

“More than 100 bin trucks are out every day and regular bin collections have resumed. The council continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure that waste does not build up again.”

Shadow communities secretary Kevin Hollinrake accused Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner of “failing to stand up to the unions, failing to protect the residents of the UK’s second city”.

He added: “Failing to protect the reputation of our nation and now resorting to being bailed out by our brave armed forces.”

Mr Hollinrake described the situation as a “national embarrassment” before claiming the Government risked a return to the Winter of Discontent in the 1970s.

He said: “It’s clear with this Government that we risk going back to those days.”