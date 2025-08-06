Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights in and out of Birmingham were suspended for more than five hours on Wednesday after a light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all went to the runway as the emergency developed. Three people on board the aircraft were treated at the scene, one suffering minor injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Passengers faced hours of delays, even after the runway reopened, including many in Europe trying to fly back to Birmingham.

open image in gallery The plane was understood to be a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air ( USG )

Airport bosses announced at around 2.40pm on Wednesday that the runway was temporarily closed. It reopened shortly before 8pm.

The light aircraft was heading for Belfast International Airport when it developed landing gear problems.

Footage and photographs appeared to show a small white turboprop plane, understood to be a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, lying flat on the airport tarmac.

The same type of aircraft was also involved in a crash at London Southend Airport in July, which killed four people.

The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) said it had started an investigation, with a team including “inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, engineering and recorded data” sent to the scene.

Airport chiefs apologised for the disruption.

Flights originally scheduled to depart as far back as 2.10pm were taking off after the runway re-opened, but others faced delays as late as 12.10am on Thursday, according to Birmingham Airport’s website.

open image in gallery Passengers faced delays ( Sophie Robinson/PA Wire )

Woodgate Aviation, the owner of the plane, said: “The aircraft returned to Birmingham and made an emergency landing and the main under-carriage collapsed on touch-down.”

Diana Celella, an interior designer from Sutton Coldfield, was due to return from Lisbon on a Ryanair flight departing at 8.20pm after a holiday, but saw online that the flight was delayed by nearly three hours.

She said: “My husband and I have had a lovely holiday, so it's a real shame to end it with this delay.

“The atmosphere among fellow passengers is mostly resigned - everyone we've spoken to recognises that it's out of Ryanair's control.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called at 1.45pm to an incident involving a light aircraft at Birmingham Airport.

“Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) paramedics and three paramedic officers were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival we found three patients from the aircraft, all of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene.”