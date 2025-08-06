How a 41-minute flight closed one of the UK’s busiest airports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of passengers are facing travel delays and disruption after all flights were suspended from Birmingham Airport due to an “aircraft incident”.

The incident is believed to have involved a light aircraft whose landing gear would not deploy as it tried to travel to Belfast around 1pm on Wednesday.

At least 18 flights have since been diverted. Birmingham Airport’s website crashed not long after passengers were told to check their flight status.

The airport, which is the UK’s seventh busiest, registered a 12 per cent increase in passenger numbers in 2024 to reach 12.85 million. It is expected that this will be the busiest ever summer for the West Midlands hub, as easyJet joins the growing number of airlines to set up base at Birmingham.

As the situation unfolds, here is what we currently know about the disruption at Birmingham Airport.

open image in gallery Passengers at the airport have been advised to check their flights ( PA Archive )

What happened?

It is believed that the aircraft involved was a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air twin turboprop light aircraft, which belonged to Woodgate Aviation, self-described as a leading provider of corporate, business, private and general aviation services in Northern Ireland since 1969.

The flight, which is believed to have been heading to its home base of George Best Belfast City, took off at 1.16pm according to data on FlightRadar24. It climbed to 5,750 feet and almost immediately entered a holding pattern.

At 1.35pm the aircraft overflew the runway at just 300 feet, but it remains unclear if the pilot was attempting to land or enabling air traffic controllers to inspect the undercarriage. FlightRadar data shows the aircraft made contact with the ground at 1.57pm.

It is currently not known what caused the incident.

open image in gallery The flight appeared to overfly the runway at just 300 feet ( FlightRadar24 )

Is anyone injured?

One person has suffered minor injuries after the small aircraft made an emergency landing at Birmingham Airport, according to West Midlands Police.

Birmingham Airport Police said on social media: “We are at Birmingham Airport this afternoon after a small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing at around 1.40pm.

“Officers are among the emergency crews at the scene and one person has been reported to have minor injuries.

“The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed and the airport has suspended operations as an investigation is carried out.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said three people were treated and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.45pm to an incident involving a light aircraft at Birmingham Airport. Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics and three paramedic officers were sent to the scene. Upon arrival we found three patients from the aircraft, all of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

open image in gallery One person has suffered minor injuries, according to police ( SpursSingh/X )

What flights have been delayed?

The last flight to touch down before the closure was the Ryanair flight from Perpignan, which landed at 1.52pm. Two minutes later, an easyJet flight to Tenerife took off.

Incoming flights were diverted to alternative airports immediately after the runway was shut down. Here are all the diversions we are aware of so far:

East Midlands: Air France from Paris, Ryanair from Murcia, Jet2 from Kalamata, Preveza and Mahon, Tui from Rhodes.

Manchester: Jet2 from Lanzarote, Malaga and Faro, Ryanair from Bucharest, Turkish Airlines from Istanbul, Tui from Kos.

London Stansted: Ryanair from Malaga and Palma, Jet2 from Skiathos.Luton: Jet2 from Kefalonia, easyJet from Corfu and Heraklion.

In addition, an Aer Lingus Regional aircraft from Belfast City was about halfway across the Irish Sea when it turned back to its starting point.

The Brussels Airlines flight from the Belgian capital has been cancelled, along with the return leg from Birmingham.

Is the airport website still down?

open image in gallery Birmingham Airport website crashed as people flocked to check their flight status ( Birmingham Airport )

Not long after Birmingham Airport advised passengers to check their flight status, the website for Birmingham Airport went down down, replaced by an error code. It remains unclear just what has happened to the online platform, but it is back up and running

What has Birmingham Airport said so far?

The airport operator announced on social media around 2.40pm that the runway was temporarily closed following an “aircraft incident”.

“Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed,” the airport said in a statement on X posted shortly after 2.40pm on Wednesday.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”