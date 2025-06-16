Tributes paid to ‘selfless’ mother killed during skydiving tragedy in Devon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “selfless” mother has died in a skydiving incident on Friday with her family left devastated after she fell 15,000ft to her death.

Belinda Taylor, 48, had been participating in a tandem skydive at Dunkeswell airfield in Devon when she was killed after jumping from the aircraft.

A second skydiver, whose identity has not yet been revealed, also died in the incident.

Posting on social media, her partner Scott Armstrong wrote: “I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everything you [have] done for me. From making my children feel at home to putting up with my mess.”

Her eldest son, Connor Bowles, told DevonLive: “On Friday, 13 June, our family lost our mum Belinda Taylor.

open image in gallery The incident occurred at Dunkeswell Airfield near Honiton ( Google Maps )

"She was a mother of four children, three adult boys and one teenage girl, and a grandmother to two young children.

"She was a selfless woman who wanted only the best for others and especially her loved ones. She will be deeply missed and will leave an everlasting impression on all those she has met in life.

"We as a family would like to ask for peace and privacy during this time whilst we grieve our loss and remember our mum as we should do.”

Emergency services were called to the area at around 1pm following concerns for the welfare of two people, with both skydivers confirmed dead at the scene.

Chief executive of British Skydiving, Robert Gibson, said in a statement: “Today, Friday 13 June 2025, British Skydiving has been notified of a tragic accident in which two jumpers lost their lives.

“Our deepest condolences go to their families, friends and the entire skydiving community.

“A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will investigate the accident.

“Once complete, a report – setting out the Board's conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the CAA, the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC) and any other relevant authorities.

“No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected at this difficult time.”