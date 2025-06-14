Two skydivers die in ‘tragic accident’ at Devon airfield
Both were confirmed deceased at the scene
Two skydivers have died in what has been described as a “tragic accident” at an airfield in Devon.
Emergency services were called to the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome at around 1pm on Friday (13 June) following concerns for the welfare of two people.
The two people were confirmed dead at the scene, and their families have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police told The Independent.
A police spokesman said: “Scene guards remain in place and enquiries are ongoing by the relevant agencies.”
Anyone with information that could assist the authorities should call 101 or report via Devon and Cornwall Police’s website quoting 50250150193.
The Independent has contacted the Civil Aviation Authority and British Skydiving for a comment.
A statement issued by British Skydiving, seen by the BBC, called the incident a “tragic accident” and said it would investigate and send a report to relevant authorities, including the coroner, police, Civil Aviation Authority, British Skydiving Safety and Training Committee.
The incident occurred at Dunkeswell Aerodrome, a former RAF site near the border of Somerset in the Blackdown Hills area of Devon.
Standing at at 839ft above sea level, it is the highest licensed airfield in the UK. It was originally set up as a US naval base during World War II.
Its website advertises a number of activities available to do on site, including wingwalking, skydiving and helicopter training.
