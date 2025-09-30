London high street shut down after huge fire by Odeon cinema

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters are responding to a large blaze in Beckenham, with thick plumes of smoke visible from miles away.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were called to a fire in a disused kebab shop building next to the Odeon cinema on Beckenham High Street.

The London Ambulance Service were called at 8.06am today and a spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

“We are still at the scene alongside colleagues from London Fire Brigade. So far there have been no patients for us to treat.”

Councillor Chloe-Jane Ross, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Bromley Council, said: “Seeing a fire so close to the Beckenham Odeon is heartbreaking for the whole community. We are thankful to the firefighters for their swift response and sincerely hope no one has been injured.”

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as roads nearby have been affected by major disruption during rush hour.

open image in gallery ( Michael Snasdell )

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: “As of 9.20am, half of the roof of a mixed-use building, currently under refurbishment, remains alight. The second and first floors of the building are also partially alight.

“Firefighters are working hard to prevent the spread of the fire to adjoining buildings, including a cinema. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke and we are advising people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed at this time.

“The incident is causing major traffic disruption in Beckenham and we are asking people to avoid travelling through the area whilst the incident remains ongoing, as road closures are in place.”

open image in gallery ( London Fire Brigade )

LFB received the first of 18 calls at 7.59am and crews were sent from Beckenham, Bromley, Woodside, Forest Hill and surrounding fire stations to the scene. They also brought a 32-metre turntable ladder from Forest Hill.