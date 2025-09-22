Three children in hospital after flat fire in Enfield
A fire in a three-storey block of flats in Enfield has put three children in hospital with smoke inhalation
Three children were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a three-storey block of flats in Enfield.
There were 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters at the scene on Maybury Close in north London on Monday morning. The roof and second floor of the block of flats have been destroyed.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said three children were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.”
A resident who lives near the flats, Vicky Gardner, told the BBC: "I was leaving the house to walk my dogs at 5.15am, when I noticed that there were flames coming from the flats at the end of the street.
"A neighbour... then went and banged on the doors to alert the residents. They evacuated and the fire brigade turned up."
She added: "[It's] really horrible for the residents, those poor people have lost everything."
There is major traffic disruption in the area and the A10 into Hoe Lane is currently closed. London commuters have been advised to avoid the area.
The LFB received the first of 16 calls about the fire at 5.19am, and crews were deployed from Enfield, Edmonton, Chingford, Tottenham, Woodford and Southgate fire stations. The fire was under control just after 8am.
Just over a week ago, a fire broke out at London’s Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, and 10 fire engines were sent to the multi-storey car park which was alight.
The fire brigade reported receiving at least 35 calls about the fire, getting the first one at 4.05pm and putting the blaze under control by 5.54pm. It is being treated as accidental and is thought to have been caused by an undetermined fault within the engine compartment of a diesel-powered car.
