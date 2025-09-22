Three children in hospital after flat fire in Enfield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three children were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a three-storey block of flats in Enfield.

There were 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters at the scene on Maybury Close in north London on Monday morning. The roof and second floor of the block of flats have been destroyed.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said three children were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.”

open image in gallery The London Fire Brigade received its first call about the incident at 5.19am and the fire was under control at 8am ( London Fire Brigade )

A resident who lives near the flats, Vicky Gardner, told the BBC: "I was leaving the house to walk my dogs at 5.15am, when I noticed that there were flames coming from the flats at the end of the street.

"A neighbour... then went and banged on the doors to alert the residents. They evacuated and the fire brigade turned up."

She added: "[It's] really horrible for the residents, those poor people have lost everything."

There is major traffic disruption in the area and the A10 into Hoe Lane is currently closed. London commuters have been advised to avoid the area.

The LFB received the first of 16 calls about the fire at 5.19am, and crews were deployed from Enfield, Edmonton, Chingford, Tottenham, Woodford and Southgate fire stations. The fire was under control just after 8am.

Just over a week ago, a fire broke out at London’s Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, and 10 fire engines were sent to the multi-storey car park which was alight.

The fire brigade reported receiving at least 35 calls about the fire, getting the first one at 4.05pm and putting the blaze under control by 5.54pm. It is being treated as accidental and is thought to have been caused by an undetermined fault within the engine compartment of a diesel-powered car.