BBC board member quits over ‘governance issues’ at broadcaster
Shumeet Banerji announced his resignation on Friday
A BBC board member has resigned, citing “governance issues”, as the broadcaster faces a tumultuous period of leadership changes.
Shumeet Banerji, who has held the position since 2022, confirmed his resignation on Friday.
He said in a letter that he was "not consulted" about the events leading up to the resignations of the director general, Tim Davie, and BBC News chief executive, Deborah Turness.
A BBC spokesperson said: "Shumeet Banerji today notified the BBC Board of his resignation. Mr Banerji's term on the Board as a non-executive director was due to end at the end of December and we thank him for his service.
"The search for a replacement is already well under way and we will update further in due course."
Mr Banerji is the founder of Condorcet, an advisory and investment firm focused on early and development stage technology companies.
His blaming of the corporation’s governance issues appear to have made a direct criticism of chairman Samir Shah and other members of the board, BBC reported.
Mr Shah and board members Sir Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson are expected to give evidence to the Culture Media and Sport Committee of MPs on Monday.
