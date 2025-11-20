BBC content chief: Tim Davie will be hard to replace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s head of content has said outgoing director-general Tim Davie will be “hard to replace” and his resignation came as a “bolt from the blue.”

Davie and the chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness, resigned amid a furore over the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump for Panorama.

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, chief content officer Kate Phillips told hosts Richard Osman and Marina Hyde: “It’s definitely been a tough few days for the BBC. That’s undeniable.

“We were all very shocked when Tim and Deborah Turness, the head of news, resigned, because for me, personally, I am huge admirers of them.

“They have been incredible colleagues, great friends, and I know no-one who has worked harder or cared more about the BBC and making sure that it’s a value to everyone in the UK.

“That is at their core, and it was a real shock when they resigned, and in typical Tim manner, he rang me and told me personally, and it was a bolt from the blue and I just think he is an amazing leader, and he will be very hard to replace.

“And I think everyone at the BBC is feeling great sadness that they have gone because we’re very proud of everything we do there, and two of our most talented and brilliant leaders are stepping down.”

Mr Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for one billion dollars over a Panorama episode broadcast in 2024 that included selective editing of a speech he made before the attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

Asked if the scandal was “one thing too many” for Davie, Phillips said: “I think we are under a lot of scrutiny at the BBC, more than any other broadcaster, but rightly so.

“We’re funded by the public, and I would say we are utterly accountable, and when we get something wrong editorially, or something comes into question, it should be questioned and looked at.

“I think (Culture Secretary) Lisa Nandy spoke about warning against sustained attacks on the BBC.

“So for me, yes, we should be scrutinised. Yes, we’re accountable, and we should be upheld when we don’t get it right, but in the spirit of making the best broadcaster in the world even better.

“It’s as simple as that, and that’s what we should strive for.”

BBC chairman Samir Shah has apologised on behalf of the BBC for an “error of judgment” and accepted that the editing of the speech gave “the impression of a direct call for violent action”.

But the corporation continues to resist Mr Trump’s demands for significant damages.

Asked if she can ever anticipate what will spark controversy, Phillips said: “We are very proud of our content, and I don’t think we want to sanitise it for fear of people not liking it.

“There’s this great line that indifference is the enemy, not contempt. And I think that is a good line, because I think we stand by our content.

“And the BBC mantra of inform, educate and entertain is in everything we do. But yes, sometimes you can be a bit blindsided by something, and I think, ‘Oh right, OK’.

“But you’re prepared for anything at the BBC. I can wake up in the morning and by the time I get home at night, it’s a completely different day.”