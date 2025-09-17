Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Younger drivers are switching to automatics amid demand for electric vehicles

Over 25 per cent of new drivers took their driving test in automatic cars in the UK last year, according to data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency

Harriette Boucher
Wednesday 17 September 2025 05:42 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Skoda's CEO reveals all on electric cars, petrol cars and sporty Skodas

New drivers are ditching manual cars for automatics at an increasing rate as they plan for a future where electric vehicles could be dominating the road.

Last year, one in four driving tests were taken in an automatic in the UK, according to recent data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Nearly 480,000 of the 1.8 million tests that were taken in England, Scotland, and Wales were taken in automatic cars.

People are opting to take their driving tests in automatic cars at an increasing rate
People are opting to take their driving tests in automatic cars at an increasing rate (PA Archive)

AA Driving School, which has observed the change in trend for a long time, said it was due to the UK’s ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, which is coming into effect in five years.

Managing director Emma Bush said: “With more people becoming confident with the idea of their driving future being electric, the idea of needing to drive a manual vehicle will feel irrelevant to many.

“As EVs and hybrids become more popular due to lower day-to-day running costs and as the impending ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars gets closer, more people are choosing to learn in an automatic.”

In 2030, the UK will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, which will mean an even bigger increase in the number of learners opting for electric vehicles, because it will be what they intend to drive. She said AA must stay ahead of this curve to meet the demands of the new drivers on the road.

The increase in automatic vehicle tests is thought to be driven by the ban of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030
The increase in automatic vehicle tests is thought to be driven by the ban of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 (PA Archive)

The spike has also been driven by the government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which requires car and van manufacturers to sell a rising proportion of electric vehicles each year.

In 2018-2019, just over 10 per cent of tests were taken in automatics, and in 2012-2013, it was just over 5 per cent. By 2027, the school predicts to see a third of all tests taken in automatic cars.

The driving school has added three electric vehicles to keep up with the demand.

“It makes sense that we are able to offer a choice of these vehicles to our instructors, so they can ensure they are able to meet rising consumer demand,” added Ms Bush.

“As the number of automatic tests continues to rise, we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve - supporting learners, instructors, and the wider industry through this exciting period of change.”

To get a full driver's licence in the UK, drivers are still required to pass their test in a car with manual gears. Those who pass their test in an automatic car will receive a Category B Auto licence.

