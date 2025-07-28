Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Learner drivers across Britain are facing waits of more than five months to book a test, with new figures revealing that four out of five test centres have the maximum possible waiting time.

As of 5 May, 258 locations – 81 per cent of all sites – had a 24-week backlog for a driving test, a significant increase from 161 at the start of the year.

AA Driving School, which obtained the data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), warned that the situation "cannot get much worse".

The average waiting time across all test centres has now reached 22 weeks, up from 14 weeks in February 2024.

The DVSA attributes the delays to a surge in demand and candidates booking tests much earlier than previously.

Officials hope that an increase in the number of tests conducted will help to reduce these extensive waiting times.

The number of future bookings in the DVSA’s system was 122,000 higher in June compared with the same month last year.

Public spending watchdog the National Audit Office recently announced it will investigate the “root causes” of delays to booking tests, and “how the DVSA is responding”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in April the Labour Government “inherited an enormous backlog” but was “acting fast”.

She told the Commons Transport Select Committee her department aimed to reduce the average waiting time to seven weeks by summer 2026.

A Government consultation on amending the test booking system closed last week.

This featured a plan aimed at stopping bots mass-booking new slots so they can be resold on the black market for inflated prices.

The Department for Transport also instructed the DVSA to offer additional overtime payments to incentivise instructors to conduct more tests.

Staff at the agency qualified to conduct tests are being asked to voluntarily return to the front line, while the number of permanent trainers for new examiners is being doubled.

Emma Bush, managing director of AA Driving School, said: “With the vast majority of driving test centres now showing waits at the maximum the system will allow, the situation cannot get much worse.

“New measures designed to start bringing down waiting times were implemented at the start of April by the DVSA.

“There are signs of recovery though, putting both the industry and learners on tenterhooks for more signs of improvement in the coming months.

“While we would expect these changes to take a few months to show a positive impact, it is still disappointing to see that learners are continuing to face an uphill battle when it comes to booking their driving test.”

DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder said: “DVSA’s goal is to make booking a driving test easier and fairer for learner drivers.

“We are making progress on our plans.

“We’re really grateful to everyone who has responded to our recent consultation, including learners, parents and driving instructors.

“We’re now analysing the survey responses.

“Using your feedback, we’ll be able to plan our next steps on improving car test booking rules.”