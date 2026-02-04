Asda is no longer the cheapest supermarket in the UK to get a big shop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asda has been overtaken as the UK's cheapest supermarket for a big shop for the first time in over a year, according to new analysis.

Every month, consumer choice brand Which? compares thousands of prices at eight of the UK’s major supermarkets, including Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Tesco prices paired with a discount from a Clubcard scored an average price of £588.96 in January, which has knocked Asda off the top spot to second place with a price of £590.41.

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons followed next on the list with loyalty schemes. The most expensive was Waitrose at £679.20 and Sainsbury’s without Nectar loyalty points at £659.85.

The researchers compiled a shopping list of 228 items and compared the average total price of the groceries at each supermarket to determine the cheapest. The reviewers also took into account the difference loyalty schemes make to the cost of a grocery basket. Aldi and Lidl were not included in this list as they have smaller product ranges.

However, on a shorter list of 89 grocery items compiled by Which?, Aldi has taken the top spot over the past few months with an average price of £164.74 in January. This was followed closely by Lidl, which had a total of £166.33 with a Lidl Plus loyalty card discount, and £166.53 without one.

Tesco with a Clubcard was the next cheapest for groceries, averaging at £182.92. The most expensive supermarket was once again Waitrose at £221.53, which was 34 per cent higher than the winner Aldi.

Last year, Aldi was also the cheapest supermarket for groceries for 10 out of 12 months, making it the cheapest supermarket of 2025 according to Which?. Lidl was the cheapest for the other two months of 2025 in July and October, and Waitrose was the most expensive supermarket for every month of 2025.

On the longer shopping list, which didn’t include Aldi and Lidl as they have smaller product ranges, Asda was marked the cheapest all year round.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Asda was the lowest‑priced supermarket every month in 2025 on the Which? big trolley comparison, and £50 cheaper in January on a like‑for‑like basket without loyalty pricing. Asda remains the best‑value supermarket for the big family shop with prices available to all.”

Which? tracks the prices of up to 200 branded and own-label products every day over the course of a month to work out the average price per item. Those averages are then added together to calculate the total for each retailer.

This research includes special offers and since June 2024 has incorporated loyalty prices where applicable, but not multi-buys. The value of points, personalised discounts or other rewards may vary from customer to customer.

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, said: "While Aldi is the cheapest supermarket this month, the ongoing price competition among the discounters means Lidl also remains a strong money-saving choice for many shoppers, according to our latest price analysis.

"For those who prefer a wider range of branded products, shopping at Tesco with a Clubcard can offer good value.

"However, it's worth noting that Tesco's loyalty-linked discounts aren't accessible to everyone. Tesco must do more to ensure under-18s and other groups who may not be eligible for the Clubcard don't miss out on those savings."

Products on the comparison list include everyday popular household brands such as Heinz baked beans and Mr Kipling cakes, to own-label milk, bread and cheese.

The data was supplied by an independent price comparison company from online prices, or fieldworkers sent out to gather store prices.