‘Outstanding’ British Army officer dies after live firing training incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British army officer has died following a live firing training incident, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died on Sunday at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland, a major UK army training range.

He served as a Fire Support Commander within 129 (Dragon) Battery of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery.

The MoD described Capt Muldowney as an "immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired those around him".

An Army spokesperson said: “The circumstances surrounding Capt Muldowney’s death are being investigated, and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

open image in gallery Muldowney died following an incident at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland (pictured) ( Jane Barlow/PA )

Commanding Officer of 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Waller said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney.

“Known to all simply as Gilbert, he was an immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired everyone around him.

“Professionally, Gilbert was an outstanding officer who consistently put his soldiers first. He led from the front in all that he did, a quality that defined his character.

“His leadership, courage, and sense of duty earned him the respect and admiration of all who served alongside him.

He served all those under his command in a highly authentic manner, unapologetically himself – every day he displayed a level of spirit I continue to be in awe of

“Friends and colleagues will remember Gilbert for his easy-going nature, boundless energy, and infectious sense of humour.

“He had an extraordinary ability to lift spirits and make the best of any situation, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.

“Gilbert was an unforgettable character and a rising star within the Army and the Regiment.

“His loss is deeply felt by his comrades and friends, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this most difficult time.”

Captain Helen Brackenbury said “Gilbert was a truly kind person, highly competent and endearingly joyful”.

Capt Brackenbury added: “He served all those under his command in a highly authentic manner, unapologetically himself – every day he displayed a level of spirit I continue to be in awe of.

“It has been the pleasure of my career to have served alongside him, and I consider myself very lucky to have been his friend.”

Capt Muldowney joined the Army on January 5 2020, commissioning into the Royal Artillery on December 11 2020 after attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.