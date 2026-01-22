Revealed: The UK’s top property value hotspots by region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around half of the UK’s 30 million homes increased in value in 2025, according to estimates by Zoopla.

The property website said about 15.2 million homes registered an increase in value of one per cent or more, averaging a £9,900 increase.

Estimates showed 3.1 million homeowners saw the value of their property increase by £20,000 or more, while 5.6 million homes maintained their value to within plus or minus one per cent.

About 9.1 million homes lost at least one per cent of their value last year, with an average loss of £10,800.

Zoopla found “clear-cut” differences across the UK, with more than 70 per cent of homeowners in northern regions of England, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland, recording value gains for their homes.

In Northern Ireland, 94 per cent of homes were estimated to have experienced price increases last year, at an average of £14,200.

open image in gallery About 9.1 million homes lost at least one per cent of their value last year, Zoopla said ( PA )

Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of homes in Scotland increased in value, by an average of £10,400, while 72 per cent of homes in the North West saw valuations increase, by £9,700 on average.

Renfrewshire in Scotland was identified by Zoopla as the local authority area in Britain with the biggest proportion of homes increasing in value, at 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than 60 per cent of homes in the North East and Wales also recorded home value gains over 2025.

Local hotspots in these areas include Northumberland, where 78 per cent of homes registered value gains, and Wrexham, where 79 per cent of homes saw increases.

Six in 10 homes that fell in value over the year were in southern England, reflecting affordability challenges due to higher house prices and a wider choice of homes on the market, Zoopla said.

Certain property types and price brackets proved particularly resilient to market pressures in 2025, the research indicated.

Terraced and semi-detached homes were the property type most likely to see consistent value increases, with over half (56 per cent) doing so. Flats were most likely to see value losses of one per cent or more, with 50 per cent seeing values fall over 2025.

open image in gallery Terraced and semi-detached homes were the property type most likely to see consistent value increases ( PA )

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Our analysis shows how varied changes in home values are across the country and within local areas.

“The general trend is that most home values continue to increase steadily upwards, especially away from southern England. However, many homes are registering broadly static or lower values as the market continues to adjust to higher mortgage rates and more homes for sale, which is boosting choice for buyers. This is particularly prevalent in southern England.

“The choppier and complex market conditions in the south make it critical for sellers to be realistic on pricing in 2026.”

Zoopla automatically values UK homes every month.

Here are the percentages of homes where valuations increased in 2025 and the average cash gain, according to Zoopla:

Northern Ireland, 94%, £14,200

Scotland, 73%, £10,400

North West, 72%, £9,700

North East, 67%, £6,600

Wales, 60%, £8,000

Yorkshire and the Humber, 58%, £7,800

West Midlands, 55%, £8,600

East Midlands, 43%, £7,400

East of England, 41%, £11,000

London, 35%, £17,400

South West, 33%, £10,400

South East, 32%, £11,800

Here are Britain’s top property value hotspots in each region or nation in 2025, with the proportion of homes in each location which saw an increase in value and the average gain, according to Zoopla (Northern Ireland is excluded from the figures):