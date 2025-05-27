Government announces major changes to apprenticeships in new shake up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has pledged to create 120,000 new apprenticeship and training opportunities in England before the next general election, aiming to bolster the workforce and reduce reliance on migrant workers.

These opportunities will focus on key sectors such as construction, engineering, and healthcare.

To fund up to 45,000 of these training places, the government will increase the Immigration Skills Charge paid by employers recruiting from overseas by one-third. This charge, levied on companies sponsoring skilled workers from outside the UK, will contribute directly to training British workers.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson emphasised the importance of this investment, stating: "A skilled workforce is the key to steering the economy forward, and today we’re backing the next generation by giving young people more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive."

She further highlighted the long-term economic benefits, adding, "When we invest in skills for young people, we invest in a shared, stronger economic future – creating opportunities as part of our plan for change."

But everyone has a role to play in a thriving economy, and we’re taking our responsibility seriously providing more routes into employment, it’s now the responsibility of young people to take them.”

open image in gallery Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “When we invest in skills for young people, we invest in a shared, stronger economic future.” ( PA )

The plans for 120,000 training places include an extra 30,000 apprenticeship starts across the current Parliament. The apprenticeship budget for 2025-26 is more than £3 billion.

From January 2026, funding will be shifted away from masters-level apprenticeships to focus on training at lower levels, although support will be maintained for those aged 16-21 and existing apprentices.

The immigration White Paper published earlier this month set out plans to hike the immigration skills charge by 32% to “upskill the domestic workforce and reduce reliance on migration”. As many as one-in-eight 16-24 year-olds are not in education, employment or training.

Sarah Yong, director of policy and public affairs at the Youth Futures Foundation said: “International evidence shows apprenticeships are a highly impactful way to support young people to prepare for and access jobs, yet participation among under-25s, especially the most marginalised, has declined in recent years.“

open image in gallery Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson having a go at bricklaying ( PA )

With stubbornly high youth unemployment and inactivity, rebalancing the apprenticeship system can encourage investment in youth apprenticeships and is a first step in enabling more young people to access good work.”

The Law Society urged the Government to continue to fund masters-level apprenticeships for those aged over 21. The society’s president Richard Atkinson said: “Level 7 solicitor apprenticeships continue to be the only route outside of university to qualify as a solicitor due to specific qualifications set by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.“

Apprenticeships play a vital role in promoting social mobility.”

Shadow education minister Neil O’Brien warned: “The decision to scrap higher apprenticeships will do damage to the public services, particularly the NHS.“

It will make it impossible for many young people who don’t go university to enter the professions.“

Numerous employers and professional bodies have warned about the damage scrapping higher apprenticeships will do, which is why this is being snuck out during recess.”