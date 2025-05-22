Net migration halved last year in boost to Keir Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Net migration to the UK almost halved last year in a boost to Sir Keir Starmer as he clamps down on immigration in a bid to fend off Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 948,000 people came to Britain in 2024, with 519,000 leaving.

The 431,000 net migration figure is around half the 860,000 level of net migration seen a year earlier and marks the largest numerical fall on record.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced his immigration reform plans earlier this month (Ian Vogler/PA) ( PA Wire )

The figures still cover the period before Labour came into power, so they do not account for the impact of measures announced by the prime minister this month to slash the number of people coming to the UK.

The ONS said the sharp fall was driven by a decline in non-EU nationals coming to the UK on work and student visas. It added that there was a 49 per cent fall in non-EU nationals coming to the UK for work compared with the previous year, meaning 108,000 fewer arrivals.

That came alongside an 86 per cent drop in the number of dependents brought to the UK by students, meaning 105,000 fewer arrivals, and a 35 per cent fall in dependents of workers coming to the UK.

open image in gallery Former home secretary James Cleverly banned overseas students and care workers from bringing dependents to the UK ( PA Archive )

The dramatic falls come after former home secretary James Cleverly last year introduced a series of measures as part of a Conservative drive to cut net migration - including bans on overseas students and care workers bringing family members to the UK.

“This drop is because of the visa rule changes that I put in place. Labour will try to claim credit for these figures but they criticised me at the time, and have failed to fully implement the changes ,” Mr Cleverly said on Thursday.

There was also an uptick in the number of people who came to the UK on student visas leaving the country following the full easing of Covid travel restrictions, the ONS said.

Sunder Katwala, Director of the British Future think tank, said the major fall will surprise the public, who expected the figures to keep climbing.

“So Keir Starmer is in the unusual position for a PM of having exceeded expectations on immigration – though largely by not cancelling measures introduced by his predecessors,” he said.

He added: “That gives him an opportunity to take a more pragmatic approach, managing the pressures and keeping the gains of immigration – rather than competing in a political auction over which party can pretend to eliminate it.”

Net migration climbed to a record 906,000 in the year to June 2023, and it stood at 728,000 in the year up to June 2024. With fewer work and study visas being granted by the Home Office, it is expected that the overall estimated net migration to the UK will fall.

The prime minister has already promised that the government’s new immigration measures will mean net migration falls “significantly” over the next four years.

Plans unveiled last week include a ban on the recruitment of care workers from overseas altogether, tightened access to skilled worker visas, and tougher English language requirements for spouses coming to the UK. The PM also introduced a wait of 10 years, up from five previously, to apply for permanent residency – unless migrants can prove a significant contribution to the UK.

Though Sir Keir did not set a target for how much the government wants to bring net migration down by, the Home Office estimated that the new policies could lead to a 100,000 drop in immigration per year by 2029.

open image in gallery The PM’s immigration crackdown saw him accused of trying to copy Nigel Farage ( Getty )

In a speech this month announcing the measures, Sir Keir sparked a major backlash among his own MPs by warning that spiralling migration levels risked turning Britain into an “island of strangers”.

Critics condemned what they believed to be an attempt to play catch up with Mr Farage amid Reform’s surge in the polls and following its triumph in the local elections.

Senior Labour MP Clive Lewis told The Independent: “It’s simply not sustainable for the prime minister to echo the language of Enoch Powell’s ‘rivers of blood’ speech – invoking the idea of ‘living in a land of strangers.’

“This kind of language doesn’t just alienate communities, it drives people away from our country altogether. And if those at the top think this is a clever tactic to win another five years by rolling out the red carpet for Nigel Farage, they’re mistaken. We are losing far more progressive voters than we are gaining from Reform UK.”