Kate makes first public appearance since arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

Kate, patron of the Rugby Football Union, took her spot in the stands to watch England take on Ireland in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Saturday.

She wore an England Rugby Scarf and a dark blue coat.

Kate was seen talking with injured England player Fin Baxter and RFU President Deborah Griffin before the game.

It is the princess’s first public engagement since Andrew, the uncle of her husband Prince William, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

It came after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The former duke spent 11 hours in police custody before being released under investigation following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Kate and William will have the task of rebuilding the “integrity of the royal family”, which has been damaged by Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, a PR expert earlier suggested.

Public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski said the couple faced the question of “how do they establish the integrity of the royal family?”

He added: “Really, what do William and Kate do? What do their generation do with the crown, with all its soft power, its affairs of state, it’s beginning to feel a little bit like a European monarchy.

“The pressure on William to communicate what the royal family is going to be over the next 50 years falls squarely on his shoulders.

“The heavy weight of this burden on the royal family’s reputation lies with William and Kate and what they’re going to do.”