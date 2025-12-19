Bank of England governor delivers warning over AI’s impact on jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK must brace itself for significant job displacement as artificial intelligence (AI) continues its rapid ascent, the Governor of the Bank of England has warned.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Andrew Bailey suggested the widespread adoption of AI could mirror the profound societal shifts seen during the Industrial Revolution.

He highlighted that the earlier technological revolution also sparked considerable concerns over its impact on populations and employment.

Mr Bailey said: “As you saw in the industrial revolution, now over time, I think we can now sort of look back and say it didn’t cause mass unemployment, but it did displace people from jobs and this is important.

“My guess would be that it’s most likely that AI may well have a similar effect. So we need to be prepared for that, in a sense.”

Mr Bailey said it would likely be “a lot easier” for people looking for employment to secure a job if they had “training, education, (and) skills” around AI in place.

Andrew Bailey said the widespread adoption of AI could have a similar impact on the job market to the industrial revolution, when there were concerns over the impact of technology on populations ( Alamy/PA )

“We do have to think about, what is it doing to the pipeline of people? Is it changing it or not?” he said.

“I think if it’s people working with AI, I’m not sure it will change the pipeline, but I think we’re right to have a have an eye on that point.”

He added AI’s potential to improve the nation’s economy was “pretty substantial”, but stressed: “How quickly it comes through is another question, history would suggest that it does take some time.”

Microsoft previously identified job roles most at risk of being replaced by AI after assessing more than 200,000 interactions with its Copilot generative AI chatbot.

The workers whose roles were found to have the greatest overlap with AI were interpreters and translators, with 98 per cent of their work activities overlapping with tasks carried out by Copilot, often with a high degree of success.

Other workers who scored highly included historians (91 per cent), mathematicians (91 per cent), writers (85 per cent) and journalists (81 per cent).